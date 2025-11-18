Husband Admits To Poisoning Wife’s Coke In Twisted Plot To Marry Her Daughter

A dark and twisted plot unfolded in Indiana, where a 71-year-old man shockingly confessed to poisoning his wife’s Coca-Cola with a deadly mix of drugs.
He admitted to cops that he was trying to poison her to death so that he could marry her daughter, who was also allegedly in on the plan.
Alfred W. Ruf from Richmond was sentenced to four years in prison this week for the chilling plot that targeted his wife, Lisa Bishop, 51.
During the investigation, the convicted man admitted to investigators that he had spiked his wife’s drinks multiple times between September and December 2021.
A 71-year-old Indiana man, Alfred W. Ruf, confessed to poisoning his wife, Lisa Bishop, over several months in a twisted plot to marry her daughter
Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: Richard Villalon (Not the actual photo)
He also revealed that his stepdaughter—Lisa’s daughter from another relationship—and her friend were also part of the dark scheme. They were the ones who allegedly provided him with the drugs he used to poison the victim.
The daughter wanted to “get mom out of the picture” so they could cash in on her life insurance policy, he claimed.
Court documents revealed that the daughter had also promised to marry him after they “took care of” her mother, as per Alfred’s account of the events.
He said the daughter and her friend would ask him to administer the cocktail of drugs, which included cocaine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines.
“Alfred would then sprinkle some of the white powder in (his wife’s) Coca-Cola can and then wait for her to fall asleep,” read the probable cause affidavit. “(The women) would then come to Alfred’s residence and put more of an unknown substance in (Ruf’s wife’s) drink and have her drink it.”
The plot revolved around poisoning Lisa with a deadly mix of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, and benzodiazepines, slipped into her Coca-Cola
Image credits: Wayne County Jail
Image credits: WayNet.org
Once she was out, the daughter and friend would come over to their house and put on a “show” for Alfred. They would sometimes wear his wife’s negligees and perform “sex acts on each other,” official documents said.
Lisa would be out for about 13 hours after being drugged by her husband.
“Ruf stated that he knew the substance would eventually kill his wife … and that it was [the] ultimate goal to kill her,” the court papers stated.
Alfred drugged Lisa about 12 times over the span of four months. The wife was hospitalized six times with unexplained symptoms of headaches, drowsiness, and diarrhea, and she tested positive for illicit drugs that she had no recollection of taking.
Between September and December 2021, Alfred spiked his wife’s drinks around 12 times, resulting in six hospitalizations for unexplained symptoms
Image credits: Pormezz (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: ARAMYAN (Not the actual photo)
Although the convicted man’s “ultimate goal” was to kill his wife, he allegedly “felt bad” about poisoning Lisa and came clean to her in January 2022.
“Once the state changed the nature of the offense, he took responsibility for what he did wrong,” John Lawrence Tompkins, Ruf’s defense attorney, told USA TODAY this week. “That’s the appropriate thing to do.”
Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating the allegations against the daughter and her friend, but no charges have been pressed so far.
Alfred, who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery posing a risk of death, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday, August 26.
Due to a plea deal, the charge of conspiracy to commit murder was dropped against him.
The accused man was sentenced to four years in prison, which some netizens felt was not enough
Follow Us