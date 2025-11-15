35 People Who Should Have Been Professional But Failed

OK, I get it. You’re a funny guy. A bubbly personality. A born entertainer who is going to conquer the country with his standup program. But for the love of life, you’re my Uber driver and I don’t want to hear any more of your knock-knock jokes. Especially if my date is with me in the back seat and your stupid two-liners are funnier than everything I told her this evening. Some of us just can’t seem to understand when we’re socially inclined to keep it professional! So to remind everyone to stay on their best behavior, Bored Panda has compiled a list of dentists, professors, and others who didn’t. Too-da-loo!
#1
The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back
Image source: dzzzny
#2
Image source: decentbirthday
#3
Image source: me.me
#4
Image source: decentbirthday
#5
Image source: dubstep4dads
#6
Image source: ThunderCatHeaux
#7
Image source: jbrowder1
#8
Image source: imgur
#9
Image source: colombabyy
#10
Image source: FensterDJ
#11
Image source: jamierosedee
#12
Image source: ShelbyTree
#13
My friend asked me if this message from her 53yr old landlord was creepy
Image source: vocatus
#14
Image source: chrisaileo
#15
Image source: lurkeyburke
#16
Image source: dubstep4dads
#17
Image source: MaddSinclair
#18
Image source: SeanTwisters
#19
My Coworker.. He’s 58 And I’m 20
Image source: purepvppk
#20
Image source: Artemis
#21
Image source: HBOMaxHelp
#22
Image source: CarriedbyOujua
#23
Image source: tylerfbradley
#24
Image source: laurajakli
#25
Image source: CERV_AN_TES
#26
Image source: generikb
#27
Image source: Steffannie__
#28
Image source: LucilleKing_
#29
Image source: louisfutonbeats
#30
Image source: StressKluge
#31
Image source: TheGlamJesus
#32
Image source: Alvinology Media
#33
Image source: taylorpaperco
#34
Image source: taylorgayng
#35
Image source: DOMtheB0MB
Follow Us