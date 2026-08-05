80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

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Human creativity knows no limits. With honed skills and a ton of imagination, producing absolute masterpieces out of thin air is not an impossible feat. 

Just take a look at these insane pieces, courtesy of the Woodworking subreddit. This online community thrives on the art people have come up with using a piece of wood. Many of these are functional creations that can actually be put to good use, while others are simply captivating to look at. 

Here are some of the best posts featured on the page. As always, feel free to upvote those that marveled you the most.

#1 I Built A 13ft Tall Bookcase And Library Ladder

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: connor4312

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

#2 “Flayed Frog” — Carved With Only Chisels, No Sandpaper (So You Can See The Tool Marks And Know I’m Not A Machine)

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: aesthetical_excerpts

#3 I Made A Thing…… Well, Actually, Two Things

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: No-Weekend-2573

Many people find unadulterated joy in creating something with their bare hands, which is perfectly understandable. Sure, seeing the final product brings a sense of fulfillment, but the process itself is known to enhance overall well-being. 

According to psychiatrist Dr. Carrie Barron, activities like growing vegetables, knitting, and, in this case, woodworking, help decrease stress and provide relief for symptoms of anxiety and depression. 

#4 Toddler Bed

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Cmd-Prompt

#5 Cherry Kitchen

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: G8rmac

#6 I Made An Entirely Wood Marquetry Dress Inspired By This Year’s Met Gala Theme

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: flyingrobotgirl

“There is value in the routine action, the mind rest, and the purposeful creative, domestic, or practical endeavor. Functioning hands also foster a flow in the mind that leads to spontaneous, joyful, creative thought,” Dr. Barron wrote

#7 I Made These Intarsia Panels For A Custom Entertainment Center Out Of 19 Species Of Unstained Wood

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ducklady92

#8 Side Table For My Wife

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: jubru

#9 How Would I Create A Wooden Circle Like This?

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: AnimateDuckling

Creating something with your hands fosters productivity, which Dr. Barron says moves the mind and elevates the mood through engagement and exploration. It is why she encourages valuing the process itself, apart from the result. 

“As you sift, shape, move, and address your project, your inner being moves too,” Dr. Barron noted. “If we can treasure doing as much as having done, we provide new avenues for success, self-esteem, or self-repair.”

#10 Stacked Books Coffee Table

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Unlucky_Arrival3823

#11 I Made A Sauna

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: nilikkiv

#12 My Kid Is Gonna Have A Tko On His Hands For Show & Tell After The Holidays

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Jeffsbest

As fun and rewarding as woodworking can be, safety measures are necessary, especially for beginners. Apart from the basics like wearing safety glasses and ear protection, a few experts offered additional actionable advice to help avoid mishaps. 

One of them is to know the machine’s “danger zones,” according to Jon Golperud, the artist behind Drip Edge Furniture.

#13 Finished 10:1 LEGO Brick Drawer For My 2 Y/O Nephew

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: jrj2211

#14 My Mom Asked For A ‘Spice Tree’ For Christmas

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Ileska98

#15 My First Homemade Wood Bed

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Pefranca

In an interview with Popular Science, Golperud emphasized the importance of reading books and manuals to get fully acquainted with the machine you’re using. 

“Every machine has certain specific things that can go wrong. Knowing those things and keeping conscious of that will vastly reduce the risk of what you’re doing,” he said.

#16 A Shelf For People With Strong Nerves (And A Large Number Of Books)

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: BensariWorkshop

#17 Wanted To Share

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Snuffvieh

#18 First Furniture Submission

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: itsaduck

Having the right mindset is an often-overlooked need when operating heavy machinery as a beginner woodworker. According to Golperud, being afraid to use tools, for example, may indicate that you are not ready, which is okay. 

“Sometimes you just have to say, ‘You know what, today’s not going to work out.’ You have to have a clear head,” he said. 

#19 My Final Apprentice Piece

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Act_5830

#20 I Finished My Hand Tool Cabinet

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: robotdinofight

#21 Finished This Lamp For My GF, Never Done One Before And It’s Handmade And Freestyled So Some Wonkiness But Turned Out Alright

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: HokTomten

#22 Pagoda Inspired Jewelry Stand

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: pootpootbloodmuffin

#23 Cedar Greenhouse I Just Built

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: hurlgoathiker

#24 Building A Trillium Zome!!

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: johnnybagels

#25 Wood And Conrete Wall Art

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Whodaafack

#26 I Just Finished This Piece Today. All Natural Wood Colors No Stains No Dyes No Paint. Except The Black On The Background . Cut On The Scroll Saw Shaped And Sanded By Hand

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: skylerewing

#27 First Project, Window Box For The Cats

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: jawknee530i

#28 9 Months Ago I Bought A Scroll Saw

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: AppalachianCreate

#29 Terrarium Stand I Made Out Of Walnut

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: liamoco123

#30 Rebuilding Working Geometry In A 19th-Century Odesa Door After Blast Damage

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ThousandsDoors

#31 Thanks To Reddit I Got The Opportunity To Make A Prop For The Film Dungeons & Dragons Honour Among Thieves. I Make Wooden Books And The Support I’ve Had Here Created This Amazing Opportunity

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: toebeanbindery

#32 By Far The Most Special Walnut I Have Ever Cut

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Tschinggets

#33 Just Finished Up This Curved Staircase For A Multi Million Dollar Home

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: mayodan

#34 Clown Furniture. I Accidently Made Clown Furniture

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Devseanschin

#35 Made My Wife A Jewelry “Box” For Christmas

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: sam-francis

#36 Solid Walnut Gaming Table I Just Finished

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Deltaopps

#37 My Final High School Project

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzled-Cap442

#38 Walnut Entry

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: vladimirneski777

#39 I Made A Chair

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: fatsopiggy

#40 Walnut Cup I Carved With A Dremel

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Noah_RBK

#41 My Second Project And I Am Addicted

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: MrSmulepuler

#42 Ash Bench

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Hot_Bluejay_8738

#43 My Father Just Passed Away—wanted To Share His Projects

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ladyjerry

#44 Globe Liquor Cabinet, One Of The Biggest Classics Of Novelty Furniture. Nearly 200 Hours Of Work, And Now I Can Finally Cross This Out From My Bucket List

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Ileska98

#45 Behold, The Most Generic Book Shelf Ever ! It May Not Be Exciting But It’s My First Project Ever And I’m Extremely Proud Of It!

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Stage_757

#46 The Cake I Made For My Woodworker Dad

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: TurnerkBallet

#47 Hand-Cut Wood Carving By Me

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: OkShape1506

#48 Pantry I Redid For A Friend

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Dimsdale53

#49 I Made A Drink Carrier

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: PigeonMelk

#50 After 400+ Hours Of Work, My Handtool Chest Is Finally Finished

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: tidalwavestudio

#51 I Carved A Leaf-Shaped Bowl From Walnut

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Noah_RBK

#52 I Made A New Bookshelf, Designed By My Fiancée And Myself!

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: figure–it–out

#53 And With That, My Job Here Is Done

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: andonthe7thday

#54 Wanted To Share My Wood Wall Art Project, Tina Belcher Twerking From Bob’s Burgers

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: markhizio

#55 Maple Leaf Bowl I Carved From Walnut

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Noah_RBK

#56 Black Walnut 36″ Slab

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ILGrower1984

#57 Very Proud Of This One!

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Comfortable-Count-59

#58 We Built Something I Don’t Have A Word For But It’s Made Out Of Ash

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Tschinggets

#59 Client : I Love Wood Me: Perfect

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: RizzlerAcademy

#60 Custom Stairwell/Bannister/Wall With Hidden Drawers

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Simple_Moose4738

#61 Woodworm In New Furniture

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: kaihoro

#62 Nursery Bookshelf Build

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: E7Z7

#63 Box For My Friends Ashes

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: SytzeL

#64 Follow Up: I’m The Person Who Asked About Glueing Brass Balls To Wood. Here Is My Completed Lamp!

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Geralt_Rivian

#65 Elliptic Oak Corner Shelf

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: AndreezyWest

#66 Made A Shelf For My Wife

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: lorddarkwraith

#67 Dining Table Inspired By Blacktail Studio. Top Is A Cottonwood Slab With A 15 Degree Chamfer And 1/4” Roundover, Base Is Solid Ash

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ryankrameretc

#68 My First Dresser, After More Than A Decade Of Making

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: boom_erang

#69 My Wife Wanted To Buy A $3 Shelf From Target. $50 Dollars Later Here We Are

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Grizzlybroom94

#70 I Made A Phone Stand

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: PigeonMelk

#71 I Built A Canoe Over 9 Months! My First Woodworking Project

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: mountaindreamer90

#72 Radius Corner Laundry Room Base Cabinet For An Extremely Particular Architect In Greenwich, CT

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ssjr10

#73 We Thought Building A Wooden Geodesic Dome Would Be A Fun Project

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Far_Attitude_544

#74 Coffee Table

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: redrising009

#75 Did A Thing

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: TobiHede

#76 Built-In Bunk Beds

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: napsterfour

#77 Pine Stool Prototype

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: Hot_Bluejay_8738

#78 My First Chair

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: jodybreeze616

#79 Restoring A Five-Meter Oak Entrance Door In Odesa During The War — Stained Glass, Carved Stile, Electric Strike, And A Lot Of Cable Removal

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ThousandsDoors

#80 Stud Bay Shelves

80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Image source: ZormLeahcim

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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