80 Times People Made Something Amazing Out Of Wood (New Pics)

Human creativity knows no limits. With honed skills and a ton of imagination, producing absolute masterpieces out of thin air is not an impossible feat.
Just take a look at these insane pieces, courtesy of the Woodworking subreddit. This online community thrives on the art people have come up with using a piece of wood. Many of these are functional creations that can actually be put to good use, while others are simply captivating to look at.
Here are some of the best posts featured on the page. As always, feel free to upvote those that marveled you the most.
#1 I Built A 13ft Tall Bookcase And Library Ladder
Image source: connor4312
#2 “Flayed Frog” — Carved With Only Chisels, No Sandpaper (So You Can See The Tool Marks And Know I’m Not A Machine)
Image source: aesthetical_excerpts
#3 I Made A Thing…… Well, Actually, Two Things
Image source: No-Weekend-2573
Many people find unadulterated joy in creating something with their bare hands, which is perfectly understandable. Sure, seeing the final product brings a sense of fulfillment, but the process itself is known to enhance overall well-being.
According to psychiatrist Dr. Carrie Barron, activities like growing vegetables, knitting, and, in this case, woodworking, help decrease stress and provide relief for symptoms of anxiety and depression.
#4 Toddler Bed
Image source: Cmd-Prompt
#5 Cherry Kitchen
Image source: G8rmac
#6 I Made An Entirely Wood Marquetry Dress Inspired By This Year’s Met Gala Theme
Image source: flyingrobotgirl
“There is value in the routine action, the mind rest, and the purposeful creative, domestic, or practical endeavor. Functioning hands also foster a flow in the mind that leads to spontaneous, joyful, creative thought,” Dr. Barron wrote.
#7 I Made These Intarsia Panels For A Custom Entertainment Center Out Of 19 Species Of Unstained Wood
Image source: ducklady92
#8 Side Table For My Wife
Image source: jubru
#9 How Would I Create A Wooden Circle Like This?
Image source: AnimateDuckling
Creating something with your hands fosters productivity, which Dr. Barron says moves the mind and elevates the mood through engagement and exploration. It is why she encourages valuing the process itself, apart from the result.
“As you sift, shape, move, and address your project, your inner being moves too,” Dr. Barron noted. “If we can treasure doing as much as having done, we provide new avenues for success, self-esteem, or self-repair.”
#10 Stacked Books Coffee Table
Image source: Unlucky_Arrival3823
#11 I Made A Sauna
Image source: nilikkiv
#12 My Kid Is Gonna Have A Tko On His Hands For Show & Tell After The Holidays
Image source: Jeffsbest
As fun and rewarding as woodworking can be, safety measures are necessary, especially for beginners. Apart from the basics like wearing safety glasses and ear protection, a few experts offered additional actionable advice to help avoid mishaps.
One of them is to know the machine’s “danger zones,” according to Jon Golperud, the artist behind Drip Edge Furniture.
#13 Finished 10:1 LEGO Brick Drawer For My 2 Y/O Nephew
Image source: jrj2211
#14 My Mom Asked For A ‘Spice Tree’ For Christmas
Image source: Ileska98
#15 My First Homemade Wood Bed
Image source: Pefranca
In an interview with Popular Science, Golperud emphasized the importance of reading books and manuals to get fully acquainted with the machine you’re using.
“Every machine has certain specific things that can go wrong. Knowing those things and keeping conscious of that will vastly reduce the risk of what you’re doing,” he said.
#16 A Shelf For People With Strong Nerves (And A Large Number Of Books)
Image source: BensariWorkshop
#17 Wanted To Share
Image source: Snuffvieh
#18 First Furniture Submission
Image source: itsaduck
Having the right mindset is an often-overlooked need when operating heavy machinery as a beginner woodworker. According to Golperud, being afraid to use tools, for example, may indicate that you are not ready, which is okay.
“Sometimes you just have to say, ‘You know what, today’s not going to work out.’ You have to have a clear head,” he said.
#19 My Final Apprentice Piece
Image source: Maleficent_Act_5830
#20 I Finished My Hand Tool Cabinet
Image source: robotdinofight
#21 Finished This Lamp For My GF, Never Done One Before And It’s Handmade And Freestyled So Some Wonkiness But Turned Out Alright
Image source: HokTomten
#22 Pagoda Inspired Jewelry Stand
Image source: pootpootbloodmuffin
#23 Cedar Greenhouse I Just Built
Image source: hurlgoathiker
#24 Building A Trillium Zome!!
Image source: johnnybagels
#25 Wood And Conrete Wall Art
Image source: Whodaafack
#26 I Just Finished This Piece Today. All Natural Wood Colors No Stains No Dyes No Paint. Except The Black On The Background . Cut On The Scroll Saw Shaped And Sanded By Hand
Image source: skylerewing
#27 First Project, Window Box For The Cats
Image source: jawknee530i
#28 9 Months Ago I Bought A Scroll Saw
Image source: AppalachianCreate
#29 Terrarium Stand I Made Out Of Walnut
Image source: liamoco123
#30 Rebuilding Working Geometry In A 19th-Century Odesa Door After Blast Damage
Image source: ThousandsDoors
#31 Thanks To Reddit I Got The Opportunity To Make A Prop For The Film Dungeons & Dragons Honour Among Thieves. I Make Wooden Books And The Support I’ve Had Here Created This Amazing Opportunity
Image source: toebeanbindery
#32 By Far The Most Special Walnut I Have Ever Cut
Image source: Tschinggets
#33 Just Finished Up This Curved Staircase For A Multi Million Dollar Home
Image source: mayodan
#34 Clown Furniture. I Accidently Made Clown Furniture
Image source: Devseanschin
#35 Made My Wife A Jewelry “Box” For Christmas
Image source: sam-francis
#36 Solid Walnut Gaming Table I Just Finished
Image source: Deltaopps
#37 My Final High School Project
Image source: Puzzled-Cap442
#38 Walnut Entry
Image source: vladimirneski777
#39 I Made A Chair
Image source: fatsopiggy
#40 Walnut Cup I Carved With A Dremel
Image source: Noah_RBK
#41 My Second Project And I Am Addicted
Image source: MrSmulepuler
#42 Ash Bench
Image source: Hot_Bluejay_8738
#43 My Father Just Passed Away—wanted To Share His Projects
Image source: ladyjerry
#44 Globe Liquor Cabinet, One Of The Biggest Classics Of Novelty Furniture. Nearly 200 Hours Of Work, And Now I Can Finally Cross This Out From My Bucket List
Image source: Ileska98
#45 Behold, The Most Generic Book Shelf Ever ! It May Not Be Exciting But It’s My First Project Ever And I’m Extremely Proud Of It!
Image source: Stage_757
#46 The Cake I Made For My Woodworker Dad
Image source: TurnerkBallet
#47 Hand-Cut Wood Carving By Me
Image source: OkShape1506
#48 Pantry I Redid For A Friend
Image source: Dimsdale53
#49 I Made A Drink Carrier
Image source: PigeonMelk
#50 After 400+ Hours Of Work, My Handtool Chest Is Finally Finished
Image source: tidalwavestudio
#51 I Carved A Leaf-Shaped Bowl From Walnut
Image source: Noah_RBK
#52 I Made A New Bookshelf, Designed By My Fiancée And Myself!
Image source: figure–it–out
#53 And With That, My Job Here Is Done
Image source: andonthe7thday
#54 Wanted To Share My Wood Wall Art Project, Tina Belcher Twerking From Bob’s Burgers
Image source: markhizio
#55 Maple Leaf Bowl I Carved From Walnut
Image source: Noah_RBK
#56 Black Walnut 36″ Slab
Image source: ILGrower1984
#57 Very Proud Of This One!
Image source: Comfortable-Count-59
#58 We Built Something I Don’t Have A Word For But It’s Made Out Of Ash
Image source: Tschinggets
#59 Client : I Love Wood Me: Perfect
Image source: RizzlerAcademy
#60 Custom Stairwell/Bannister/Wall With Hidden Drawers
Image source: Simple_Moose4738
#61 Woodworm In New Furniture
Image source: kaihoro
#62 Nursery Bookshelf Build
Image source: E7Z7
#63 Box For My Friends Ashes
Image source: SytzeL
#64 Follow Up: I’m The Person Who Asked About Glueing Brass Balls To Wood. Here Is My Completed Lamp!
Image source: Geralt_Rivian
#65 Elliptic Oak Corner Shelf
Image source: AndreezyWest
#66 Made A Shelf For My Wife
Image source: lorddarkwraith
#67 Dining Table Inspired By Blacktail Studio. Top Is A Cottonwood Slab With A 15 Degree Chamfer And 1/4” Roundover, Base Is Solid Ash
Image source: ryankrameretc
#68 My First Dresser, After More Than A Decade Of Making
Image source: boom_erang
#69 My Wife Wanted To Buy A $3 Shelf From Target. $50 Dollars Later Here We Are
Image source: Grizzlybroom94
#70 I Made A Phone Stand
Image source: PigeonMelk
#71 I Built A Canoe Over 9 Months! My First Woodworking Project
Image source: mountaindreamer90
#72 Radius Corner Laundry Room Base Cabinet For An Extremely Particular Architect In Greenwich, CT
Image source: ssjr10
#73 We Thought Building A Wooden Geodesic Dome Would Be A Fun Project
Image source: Far_Attitude_544
#74 Coffee Table
Image source: redrising009
#75 Did A Thing
Image source: TobiHede
#76 Built-In Bunk Beds
Image source: napsterfour
#77 Pine Stool Prototype
Image source: Hot_Bluejay_8738
#78 My First Chair
Image source: jodybreeze616
#79 Restoring A Five-Meter Oak Entrance Door In Odesa During The War — Stained Glass, Carved Stile, Electric Strike, And A Lot Of Cable Removal
Image source: ThousandsDoors
#80 Stud Bay Shelves
Image source: ZormLeahcim
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