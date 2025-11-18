50 Impressive Woodworking Projects That Deserve The Internet’s Attention (New Pics)

It’s difficult not to be impressed with people who can create masterpieces using their bare hands. It’s an admirable trait shared by sculptors, artists, composers, and, as you’re about to see, woodworkers. 

These attention-grabbing images are from the Woodworking subreddit. The 5.6 million community members deeply appreciate the artistry one can create using a piece from a tree. 

In this list, we feature handmade bookcases, desks, bathroom doors, and random whimsical carvings that deserve the internet’s attention. Scroll through and see why!

#1 I’m 14 Years Old And Made This Shaker Style End Table For My Parents. How’d I Do?

Image source: Remarkable-Sand965

#2 My Work

Image source: Stunning-Detective-7

#3 Tried Making An Ice Cream Bar Out Of Walnut But It Melted

Image source: mstacle

#4 Side Quest From Scrap Bin: Oak Leaf Made Of Oak, And Maple Leaf Made Of Maple

Image source: Wi1dHare

#5 My Dad Built A 35 Ft Rustic Bridge

Image source: NoSeaworthiness2223

#6 Ever Since I Picked Up This Hobby 5 Years Ago I’ve Always Dreamed Of Building A Dining Room Table That I Could Be Proud Of. Checked Off That Goal Today!

Image source: ProgrammersAreSexy

#7 I Make And Leave These Guys On A Hiking Trail Near Where I Live For People To Find

Image source: mysneakygraffiti

#8 The God Of DIY, Part Of My Ongoing Project Of Building Shrines To Gods That Don’t Exist

Image source: mtomsky

#9 New Door Just Built

Image source: Ingestinformation

#10 I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It! Build Link In Comments

Image source: AtomicDairy

#11 I Whittled A Chess Set

Image source: Tandizojere

#12 My Daughter Drew An Ice Cream Cone Made Of Fat Cats And Said I Should Carve It. Too Cool An Idea Not To Try

Image source: AndTheeeen

#13 Desk I Made Recently

Image source: Cleanplateclubmember

#14 I Made A Cubone, What Do You Think Of It?

Image source: LunarLegacy23

#15 Totally My Hand Carved [my Verification Post]

Image source: OkShape1506

#16 Ombré End Grain Cutting Board

Image source: robinmjr

#17 I Made A Strange Creature That Is A Pet Bed And Side Table

Image source: liamoco123

#18 I’ve Been Wanting To Give This Double Tambour Coffee Table A Shot For A While, Couldn’t Be Happier With The Result!

Image source: miller243

#19 We Now Have A Fancy Bathroom Door

Image source: TheREALShaniaTwain69

#20 Mahogany Bookcase I Made

Image source: V00DooCHILD

#21 Latest Project For The Wife

Image source: ZTJ_22

#22 The Floors Under Bad Carpet In My Previous Home. Built In 1904

Image source: thateliguy02

#23 I Have To Gush – Look At The Coffee Table My Boyfriend Made Me

Image source: East-Key-3096

#24 Logcabin Playhouse I’ve Been Building For My Kid For Over A Year Is Finally Ready!! Over 700h Of Work Done. Cabin M X 1,7m, Porch And Loft 2m X 1m

Image source: Jaska-87

#25 Mid-Century Recreation I Made

Image source: Jerry-Jugdish

#26 Coffee Table I Made Over The Summer

Image source: GeneTI18

#27 My First Bench. Proud Of Myself!

Image source: mgtowthrowaway5

#28 We’ve Peaked

Image source: Adventurous_Light_85

#29 I Made A Desk With Antique Anglo-Indian Motifs Hand Carved In Jet Black Mun Ebony Topped By A Starburst Pattern Made From Highly Figured Coromandel Ebony

Image source: savage-dragon

#30 Drafting Table Build

Image source: iStuxi

#31 My Daughter Wanted A Lemonade Stand, She Got A Lemonade Stand. All That’s Left Is Paint

Image source: bigjakethegreat

#32 5000 Bottle Wine Room Made From Sapele For A Private Collector. Took 2 Weeks To Mill Out The Stock From 4 Quarter Boards

Image source: MyOwnBigBro

#33 Little Guy With Sneakers Side Table I Made

Image source: liamoco123

#34 The Coffee Table Is 100% My Hand-Carved Design

Image source: OkShape1506

#35 Playing With A New Profile On The Sides

Image source: Cakesandwood

#36 Just Finished This Entertainment Unit For Our House

Image source: chuckrussell

#37 Opinions On Table?

Image source: Rmwoodworking

#38 End Grain Floors

Image source: wooddoug

#39 Made A Guy To Hold My Wife’s Tattoo Inks At Her Shop

Image source: Ornery_Cauliflower77

#40 I Made A Wooden Cat And Painted It With Intricate Mayan Patterns Inspired From My Culture. Thoughts On This?

Image source: TalokanArt

#41 I Designed And Built This Coffee Table With A Tambour Door And A ‘Floating’ Table Top. The Tambour Can Slide All The Way Around And Theres A Drawer On Both Sides

Image source: EarlTheBearl

#42 A Nightstand I Recently Built

Image source: dragonslayer5555

#43 A Guy Was Giving Away Some Old Growth Douglas Fir Beams On Marketplace, So I Built Myself A Dining Table Out Of Them

Image source: CrotchisKing

#44 Master Bathroom Vanity

Image source: Hiebs915

#45 Im No Carpenter, But Built This Princess Castle Bed For My Little Girl 1 Year Ago. I Was Beyond Proud Of It. I’m Sad To Say She Is Now Scared To Sleep So High Up And Wants It Gone. Wanted To Post It One Last Time Before Tearing It Apart

Image source: roote14

#46 I Do This For A Living. I’m Literally Hating It And It Used To Be A Passion

Image source: knivesoutmtb

#47 My Wife Grew A Whole Human Being In The Time It Took Me To Finish This

Image source: Chevelle1749

#48 Staircase I Just Finished

Image source: magnus303

#49 Super Proud Of These Dining Chairs I Just Finished

Image source: dave_z1

#50 Another Project Done (1st Outdoor Furniture I’ve Made)

Image source: Ok-Project-8408

