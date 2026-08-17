56 Things Only Immature Adults Do And It’s Really Annoying

The older we get, the more life experience we pick up along the way. We learn new things, meet different people, travel, make mistakes, and hopefully take something valuable from them. With every new lesson, we should, in theory, become a little wiser and more responsible. In reality, though, someone’s age doesn’t always say much about their maturity.
One Redditor recently asked users to share the signs that scream someone is an adult who still hasn’t grown up, and they had plenty of examples. We’ve rounded up some of their best responses below. Scroll down to read them and see how many you recognize.
#1
Not being able to handle your emotions. If you’re angry and frustrated and your response is to start screaming in the face of others then you are essentially a giant toddler.
Image source: Love_for_2, Usman Yousaf
#2
Bringing a parent to a job interview. I’ve seen it.
Image source: Labrea818, Tim Gouw
#3
Posting your drama publicly on social media!
Image source: Shy_MascDyke_subs, wayhomestudio
#4
Being told to respect a simple boundary, but has a meltdown to instantly victimize themselves instead of respecting said boundary.
Image source: Ira-G, Getty Images
#5
Unnecessary (aggressive) shouting
shouting at someone when they don’t get their way
shouting at someone who’s disagreeing with them
just shows that they are a baby who gets people to coddle them by throwing tantrums.
Image source: NAT0P0TAT0
#6
People who still talk about highschool like it was yesterday.
Image source: chungusbogushogus, Ahmet Kurt
#7
Sitting in a waiting room or check out line with a call on speaker phone.
Image source: WootMon, Los Muertos Crew
#8
Just spent £600 on an original beyblade collection. Couldn’t be happier. I’m 32.
Image source: Border_Relative
#9
I’m going to put myself on blast and not being emotionally mature during conflicts. When I would get upset I would shut down and just not talk. I needed time to process things but my husband shot that down real quick. Said if you want to process that’s fine but we need to communicate and get through things together.
I realized as an adult I was copying my mom’s way of handling situations which was basically giving everyone the silent treatment as a punishment. She still gives my dad the silent treatment and won’t talk to him for days. As a kid, being ignored by your parent is effed. But growing up with that you don’t realize how wrong it is until an emotionally mature adult points it out. .
Image source: rturnagain, engin akyurt
#10
Still bragging/thinking its cool how much booze they or someone they know can drink.
Image source: Lard-Hummus46, Getty Images
#11
Zero accountability. Refusing to admit when you are wrong. This weird endless victim mentality, constantly shifting the blame to others. An inability to handle criticism, getting defensive all the time.
Image source: khan_awan
#12
Disney adults.
Image source: motnur, Nicholas Fuentes
#13
Taylor Swift fans. I’m not dissing her specifically – she’s talented but the hardcore, Taylor is my life kind of fan is ridiculous if you’re over 18. When you’re 12 it’s kinda cute but when you’re legally allowed to drive and join the military, that level of fandom is stupid.
Image source: Hatstand82, Stephen Mease
#14
To those saying that being into Pokémon in your 30s is a sign of immaturity: I’m a self-sufficient adult with a well-paying job, a great financial situation and a partner as well. I also have emotional intelligence and good health. Having a “childish” hobby ≠ neglecting your adult life.
Image source: advet74, Branden Skeli
#15
When the mother still does their laundry.
Image source: Bunbunsfun, Curated Lifestyle
#16
Men that say they hate vegetables, this screams manchild that only eats nuggets with every fiber of their body.
Image source: CapitalEmployer, alexandrumusuc
#17
I’m a dentist. We once had a woman call to make a new patient appointment for her son. Her son was 43 years old.
Image source: MyDentistIsACat, Getty Images
#18
When they have no sense of finances and don’t want to know where or how food gets to the table.
Image source: SpeedBlitzX
#19
Treating kindness as weakness while believing respect should be earned only through fear or intimidation never ends well.
Image source: Pale-Pin6120
#20
Sounds cliche but not fulfilling your responsibilities. Not cleaning up after yourself, won’t do any cooking, is unreliable for work, neglecting your pets and or kids, etc etc.
Image source: give_me_your_body
#21
Relying on others to handle everything for you.
Image source: AriSpice
#22
Listening to music publicly without headphones.
#23
Weaponized incompetence and emotional immaturity.
Image source: ElevatorOtis
#24
Insulting a strangers looks, in general, but doing it to get others to laugh is so immature and embarrassing for an adult.
Image source: writekindofnonsense
#25
Having their parents get involved into a argument because they feel attacked but just not wanting to fix the problem.
Image source: gonna_bEwhatUwannabe
#26
Drinking hard on weeknights.
Image source: enthused_emu
#27
Still acting the same way they did in high school despite nearly being 30
My former friend is this way, hasn’t changed a bit since high school from the recent stories I’ve heard. Still acts like he’s the main character of life, still treats people bad if he doesn’t think they’re of use to him. Still tries to pick fights with strangers because he thinks they’re not acting in the way he wants them to. The people who still choose to speak with him are starting to get tired of it.
Image source: yeetgodmcnechass
#28
Oh lord. I have a former friend who grew up with 2 older brothers and her mom did everything for them into adulthood (cooking, cleaning, just never really bothered to teach them the basics). So the woman I knew is now over 40, her car is constantly full of dirty laundry and trash. All 3 siblings live with their parents despite all being between 40 and 50. She used to brag that they wouldn’t fill the tanks in their vehicles so if their dad borrowed them, he’d have to fill them up. She has a young kid who she just leaves with the parents and lives her life as if she’s child free most of the time. I don’t think this poor kid will ever learn the basics either. There’s so much more that I won’t list but I grew up close to the family and they were seemingly normal but something is wrong when none of your 3 kids ever move out of the house.
Image source: Defiant_Emu_3928
#29
Kardashian fans, they’re stuck in the brain of a 13 year old girl who thinks the way the Kardashians live is a valid life goal.
Image source: stanleymodest
#30
You drive a car that makes loud noise for no reason.
Image source: UnhappyG00se
#31
Having your parents monitor your bank account at age 30.
Image source: DDevil_Rengar
#32
Complaining about having lost a popularity contest six years ago.
Image source: roehnin
#33
Having a roommate.
Hear me out – first of all, I disagree with this idea that having a roommate means you haven’t grown up. However, I am in the process of buying my first home and going to live alone for the first time in my life. The amount of times I have heard “you’re finally becoming an adult” when I tell people I’m getting my own place has surprised me. I didn’t realize people thought that living alone was part of adulthood. Did no one watch Golden Girls?
Image source: leaveafterappetizers
#34
I’m probably in the minority here, but people who make a production of their birthday. If you have a birthday week or have a list of things you want, you are a child.
Image source: userpelicanvoyager2
#35
Taking any actions to make their vehicle louder. Ridiculously loud exhaust should be the realm of high schoolers. If you’re in your 30s and your car still wakes people up when you drive around their neighborhood, it’s time to grow up.
Image source: edgarpickle
#36
Not willing to do basic household chores.
Image source: Alarmed_Station6185
#37
Not putting your weights back at the gym.
Image source: theswellmaker
#38
Constantly posting glamour shots of themself on social media.
Image source: chetsyochankees
#39
Still using the word “adulting” past the age of thirty.
You are not adulting. You *are* an adult. Using words that makes you sound like two eight year olds in a trench coat isn’t going to make forever young.
Image source: inksmudgedhands
#40
Not being accountable for your actions.
Image source: iamstarstufflikeyou
#41
An adult who had parents who actively sabotaged their development.
Image source: Constant_Society8783
#42
Zero accountability.
Everything is always someone else’s fault.
Image source: daminiskos0309
#43
Idk but it is annoying if someone with a trust fund and/or rich parents expects everyone else to be as well off or even as adjusted as them. I am responsible for myself but dawg I can’t just go to Coachella with you.
Image source: Old-Lingonberry8144
#44
This is one that’s been really frustrating the hell out of me lately but like.
Lack of cleanliness! But the specific kind of ‘I see when thing need cleaned. My eyes work. But instead of having the wherewithal to say ‘oh. This needs cleaned. I’m right here and capable of cleaning said thing. Therefore, I will clean said thing’., they just leave it until either somebody else specifically tells them to clean it, or somebody else does it instead.
Image source: ouidkillA
#45
The “adult” of the 19th and 20th centuries is a historical relic.
That older model of the “independent, self-supporting, career-driven adult” was a product of a specific, younger phase of capital accumulation. Expecting modern people to live up to that standard today when the law of value has collapsed, the state is running on trillion-dollar credit cards and stable wage-labor is being phased out is pure ideological delusion.
The people on Reddit are blaming themselves and each other for “failing to grow up,” when they should be pointing their fingers at the state-managed zombie system that has robbed them of their time, their labor’s value and their future.
Image source: human_in_the_mist
#46
When they don’t actually accept accountability for their actions, even if they apologize for it.
Image source: talktoacomputer
#47
Passive aggressive responses and behaviour.
Image source: NoHome7956
#48
Hanging out with much younger peers and not outgrowing the gossip & drama. Just an inability to move on to the next stage of life. Also clinging to an enabling parent and being unable to begin learning how to think for themselves because they stay enmeshed with said parent.
Image source: SaveTheWorldDammit
#49
When you were the party animal among your friends in your early 20’s, and now you are still the one getting drunk 10’years later and your friends have jobs and relationships .
Image source: Frosty_Lettuce_3525
#50
Pick any person 100% engrossed in a religion. They never learned how to think like a grown up.
Image source: CaptainCacoethes
#51
Throwing fits when something doesn’t go their way. It’s easy to tell who grew up with parents that always gave them what they want, just so that they didn’t have to hear them whine.
Image source: scarletwoman156
#52
Not being able to wake up at an appropriate hour and get to places on time. Literally the most basic of responsibilities.
Image source: jrob1245
#53
They can’t and haven’t stayed at a job for more than 1yr.
Image source: CapablePride8926
#54
People who are absolutely closed to trying new foods, who refuse to eat vegetables, who make a huge fuss about food others have made for them… Or worst, who make it seem like foods they don’t like are disgusting. .
Image source: does_not_comment
#55
Living beyond your means.
Image source: Rogers899
#56
Judging other adults for the things they enjoy
This isn’t a dig at you OP, but I’d rather spend time with another adult who watches Adventure Time, plays video games, and just does what’s fun than one who thinks those things are immature and only for children.
Image source: Made_Human_Music
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