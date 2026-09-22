Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

by

Sometimes, all it takes to see an ordinary object differently is a few carefully placed lines or a drawn-on face. That playful way of looking at everyday life lies at the heart of French artist Romain Joly’s work. Based in the south of France, Joly combines photography and drawing to create simple visual scenes in which familiar objects take on completely new identities. Food, household items, plants, and other things most of us would barely notice become characters, animals, landscapes, and sometimes silly visual jokes.

Bored Panda has featured Joly’s inventive creations before, and his newer pieces continue the same playful approach while finding fresh possibilities in the objects around him. Humor is an important part of the work, but there is also something pleasantly poetic about seeing such familiar things transformed through such simple ideas. Rather than hiding the original object, Joly usually makes its shape, texture, or function essential to the idea. Coffee beans become a leopard’s spots, a shoe forms the body of a cat, and the spiral of a corkscrew becomes the serpent rising from a snake charmer’s basket. The result sits somewhere between illustration, photography, and a small exercise in visual imagination.

Scroll down to see more of Romain Joly’s creative object-based illustrations, and let us know which were your favorites.

More info: romainjolyyy.com | Instagram | romainjoly.bigcartel.com

#1

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

#2

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#3

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#4

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#5

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#6

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#7

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#8

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#9

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#10

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#11

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#12

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#13

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#14

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#15

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#16

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#17

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#18

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#19

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#20

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#21

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#22

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#23

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#24

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#25

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#26

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#27

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#28

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#29

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#30

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#31

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#32

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#33

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#34

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#35

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#36

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#37

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#38

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

#39

Everyday Objects Come To Life In These 39 Playful Illustrations By Romain Joly (New Pics)

Image source: Romain Joly

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 10 Most Awkward Moments of Big Ed on 90 Day Fiancé
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2023
Grace VanderWaal, Known For America’s Got Talent, Gives Life Advice On TikTok In Rare Life Update
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Celebrity Birthdays Today, June 17, 2026
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2026
22 Bad Puns, Illustrated By Me (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dopesick Season 1, Episode 3 Recap
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2021
38 Darkly Funny Comics That Perfectly Capture The Struggle Of Adulthood (New Pics)
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2026