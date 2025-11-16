It Took Me Around 116 Hours In Total To Create All These Drawings Of My Childhood Objects From The Nineties (29 Pics)

I grew up in the nineties and I love to draw. The combination of those two led me to draw all my favorite childhood objects. From a Gameboy to a Casio watch.

I drew one object every single day for 29 days straight. On average it took me 4 hours per drawing counting up to an average total of 116 hours to create all these artworks.

All these images are made in Adobe Illustrator, making them 100% vector.

More info: Instagram | shop.musketon.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
