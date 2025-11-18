Childhood Cartoons Meet Horror: Artist’s Darkly Nostalgic Artwork Will Haunt Your Memories (32 Pics)

New York-based artist Mike Chiechi, also known as Frank’s Kid, puts a twist on childhood cartoons by crossing them with horror.
You would think it’s just a fun experiment for an artist to mix such different genres into one, but the reality is that the artist found those old cartoons pretty spooky as a kid. And now, as a lover of horror and an animator, it was more than natural to mix the two together. “To me, they really don’t seem THAT out of place next to Mickey and Minnie!” shared the artist.
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Mike’s newest works featuring the worlds of Mickey and Minnie, alongside beloved classics like The Berenstain Bears (or Berenstein, depending on which reality you are from), Winnie the Pooh, and The Smurfs.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | frankskid.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
