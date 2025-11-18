Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

by

Middle-aged woman and Reddit user Poesbutler has been having trouble with her elderly mother.

The lady is accident-prone and requires a lot of attention and care, which has increasingly fallen on her shoulders.

However, the woman has a busy life of her own, and finding time to travel and attend to the parent’s needs is difficult.

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Image credits: Malte Luk / pexels (not the actual photo)

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Image credits: Michael Jin / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Image credits: Melinda Gimpel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Image credits: Poesbutler

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

Roughly two-thirds of Americans (66%) say grown children should provide caregiving for an elderly parent who needs it (this includes 32% who say they have a great deal of responsibility to do so).

But many in the so-called sandwich generation — adults who are caring for their parents as well as their own kids — are stretching their own resources thin or facing difficult money decisions between their own needs and those who rely on them.

In fact, 66% of sandwich generation members reported feeling at least somewhat stressed about affording their family’s financial obligations over the next 10 years, according to a recent Policygenius survey.

Furthermore, a 2017 AARP survey revealed that 40% of family caregivers were not prepared to take on that role.

Clearly, the author of the post does feel an obligation to look after her mother, but her story highlights that people need to establish boundaries for how much they’re willing and able to provide.

“We need to figure out where those boundaries lie, and how much we can really handle ourselves as family caregivers,” Danielle Miura, a certified financial planner who specializes in planning for the sandwich generation, told CNBC. “Is there a plan B in place to take care of ourselves so that we don’t feel obligated to put ourselves in a … position that we’re not comfortable with?”

Hopefully, this incident will help Poesbutler and her relatives figure out what works best for all of them.

As her story went viral, the woman provided additional context about her situation

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

People who expressed their support for her said the woman did nothing wrong

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

But some believe the daughter should suck it up

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Eventually, the woman issued an update

Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her
Mom Leaves $250k Inheritance To Son, Throws A Fit When Daughter Stops Looking After Her

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Ed O’Neill Has Really Aged on Modern Family Hasn’t He?
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2017
Halle Berry’s Ex-Husband Said He Left Her Over Traditional Values, People Are Ruthless With Him
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Desperate Housewives 6.19 “We All Deserve To Die” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2010
Guy Takes In Pups That No One Wants, Runs A Shelter With 750 Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“He Doesn’t Know I Know”: Husband Leaves On A 3-Week Trip, Wife Finds A Tracker In Her Car
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Fantasy-Like Place That You Would Want To Go To (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.