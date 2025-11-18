50 Tourists Who Got Shamed Online For Their Unbelievably Rude Behavior (New Pics)

Traveling is an amazing way to explore new places and immerse yourself in different cultures. But unfortunately, not everyone shares this mindset.
Certain tourists leave a trail of ignorance and entitlement wherever they go, from littering beautiful landscapes to behaving inappropriately at sacred sites.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most shocking examples of this behavior. Scroll down to see for yourself, and don’t miss our chat with travel writer Pati on how we can all be more mindful when exploring the world.
#1 Travel To A Foreign Country And Complain About Bad English
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Tourist Stands In Front Of “You May Be Bitten” Sign. She Makes Sure The Sign Was Worth Putting Up
Image source: SmackedWithARuler
#3 It’s Sad That People Like This Still Exist
A Chinese man kicked a deer like a soccer ball, so I immediately started filming. They kept making excuses and the woman that was with him started acting like the victim and got angry, so I chased them out of Nara Park. What did you come to Japan to do? I really won’t forgive anyone who abuses animals.
Image source: hezuruy
#4 Tourist Engraves The Name Of His Girlfriend With Keys On The Colosseum In Rome. He Is Facing A 18.000 € Fine
Image source: leggoit
#5 This Main Character At Auschwitz. It Takes A Special Kind Of Stupid To Be Capable Of This
Image source: Rambourn
#6 Tourists Have Started Putting “Love Locks” On Shoes On The Danube Bank, A Memorial In Budapest Of The Thousands Of People Who Were Executed On The Banks Of The Danube During WW2
Image source: Twohandedfap
#7 This Travel Agency Has Heard Everything, From Complaints That Water Parks Don’t Provide Free Swimsuits, To Docks Not Being Air-Conditioned
Image source: mrmonster459
#8 Irish Tourists In Bologna, Italy Fined €500 Each After They Stripped Down To Their Underwear And Mounted The Neptune Fountain
Image source: Alberto Aitini
#9 Tourist Gets Headbutted And Thrown To The Floor After Standing Next To A King’s Guard Horseman. Tourists Are Warned Not To Get Close To The Horses Or Guards With A Nearby Sign
Image source: OliLondonTV
#10 A Group Of Tourists In Yellowstone Were Spotted Exiting Their Cars And Sprinting Towards A Mama Bear And Her Two Cubs. One Of The Tourists Had A Child In His Arms
Image source: yashar
#11 Some Trashy Tourists Painted Theories On The Pantheon In Rome
Image source: Mech-maniac
#12 Tourist In Estes Park Gets Too Close To A Bull Elk During Rutting Season
Image source: DisruptSQ
#13 Yellowstone Tourist Files Complaint Over Lack Of Trained Grizzly Bears
Image source: Unofficial Networks
#14 American Tourist Complains That Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered. Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English
What’s worse is that the menu is literally in English.
Image source: Reddituser0346
#15 When Tourists Come And Pose With The Endangered Wildlife. It’s Against The Law To Disturb A Sea Turtle And To Pass It Around For A Picture Is Ridiculous
Image source: lifeismeaningful
#16 This Is The Absolute Worst Kind Of Tourist. Do Not Go To Japan And Do This
Image source: zozalajail
#17 Tourists Climb Around 7-Foot-Tall Fences To Get The Perfect Selfie. This Was Taken In The Grampians National Park In Australia
Rangers had built 7-foot-tall fences with massive pictorial signs telling people to stick to the paths. These goons just went further back up the path and hiked through vegetation areas to get a selfie. These ledges are 50+ meters in the air, a decent slip, and it is lights out (it was drizzling rain too). Really grinds my gears, as once the problem becomes too big, the Rangers will just shut down the trail. They don’t have the resources to properly enforce laws.
Image source: Nicoloks
#18 Tourists Ignore Distancing Sign Of Beached Turtles In Hawaii
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Graffiti On The Bamboo In The “Bamboo Walking Path”
Such bamboo has to be cut and disposed of, and the bamboo is decreasing steadily. At this rate, we will lose the beautiful bamboo forests that people come to see from all over the world.
Image source: Ebisu-ya Arashiyama
#20 Polish Tourist Attacked After Climbing The Ancient Pyramid In Mexico
Image source: MerGarza
#21 Every Year Many Tourists Break Off And Steal Pieces Of The Coliseum In Rome
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Naples, Vanderbilt Beach. You Can Always Tell When The Folks From Miami-Dade Come Here For Holiday Weekends Because They Leave Their Trash All Over Our Beaches
Image source: RealisticWoodpecker3
#23 Today We Took These Photos Of A Coral Destroyed By Careless Divers
Image source: OK Divers
#24 Tourists Completely Disrespect The Place They Save All Year To Visit
Decided to visit a local beach where I live, and when I looked behind me I saw this. They were hanging out for over an hour right next to one of the numerous signs asking to stay off of the dunes. It’s not that hard.
Image source: chief-kief710
#25 Tourist Showing Off His Gymnastics Skills In A Japanese Subway
Image source: ahoy_cubism
#26 Tourist In Yellowstone National Park Ignores Warnings From Several People That She Was Too Close To A Mother Grizzly Bear
Image source: NBCMontana
#27 Man Attempts To Enter Hogwarts In London
Image source: erosion
#28 Yellowstone Tourists Put Bison Calf In Their Car, Because They’re Worried It’s Cold
Image source: Nate Eaton
#29 33°C (90°F) Today In Venice. 3 Pairs Of Sweaty Feet On The Seats. The Little Girl Was Walking Barefoot Even Before Getting On The Train, Her Feet Were Extremely Dirty
Image source: mjb00
#30 Dumb Tourists Walking Right Up To These Sheep
For anyone who might not know, if you get too close, the males might charge you, which would hurt. Also, they were ruining the view.
Image source: Male-milk
#31 Tourists Being Tourists
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Shameful
Image source: SidHimachal
#33 When The Same 2 People Act Like The Scenic Spot Is Their Personal Background For A Photo Shoot For More Than Half An Hour, It Was Impossible To Get A Photo Without Them
Image source: schuurme
#34 Last Night In Thailand, This Tourist Ruined The Cultural Dance Show For Everyone, By Sitting In Front Of The Stage Taking Pictures And Blocking Everyone’s View For The Entire Show
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Elephant Eating Plastic Left By Tourists
Image source: Biryani-Man69
#36 There Is A Certain Pretentious Group Of People That Treat Thailand Badly. They Look Down Upon Thai People, Treat Them With Utter Disrespect And Are Just Generally Rude And Entitled
Tonight I witnessed it firsthand when at a restaurant near a beach, these people felt they could just throw rubbish and spit on the floor right next to their table in front of other customers and staff. I asked the young waitress what she thought of it, she said it happens every night and they never ask for a bin or ashtray. They never apologize or tip. They have zero manners or consideration for others. I know there are a few “types” of people that come to mind after you read this, but I bet the real one is at the top of your list. I love this country and its people. Hate to see them treated like this.
Image source: duttydirtz
#37 “Begpackers” – Tourists, Who Travel With The Intent To Beg For Money From The Locals To Fund Further Travel
Image source: jackd223
#38 Left By Tourists, Who Probably Don’t Appreciate This Zen Garden As Much As I Do
Image source: achikunn
#39 People Breaking Glass On Beaches
Tourists come here and do this all the time, came here for one day, made a mess and left. I live here and am at the beach all summer with my family. And not to mention all the other trash and dog poop left behind.
Image source: mertzen
#40 Thoughtful Tourist Offers Kyoto Natives Waste Management Advice
Image source: mister_peeberz
#41 Tourists In Cyprus Parked Their Car In Front Of Outdoor Seating At A Restaurant, Blocking The View Of The Ocean
Image source: reddit.com
#42 This Is What My Town Looks Like Throughout The Summer Thanks To Tourists
Image source: Traizork
#43 I’ve Been Visiting Archeological Sites On My Tour Of Greece And Have Found Plastic Dental Flossers Littered Amongst The Ancient Remains At More Than One Site
Image source: janisselbyjones
#44 This Family Asking For Money Via Venmo On Their Way To Disneyland
Image source: Objective_Reality232
#45 My State Just Voted To Raise The Minimum Wage. Tourist Karens Complained Because It Might Affect Their Vacation
Image source: Madeline_Kawaii
#46 Those Damn Europeans Living In Europe
Image source: Spirited-Arugula-672
#47 “Stupid Tourist Thursday”, From Dynjandi Waterfall Last Spring
Image source: BTRCguy
#48 Entitled “Influencer” Thinks A Tourist Spot Belongs To Her
Image source: Few-Ad4671
#49 Trash Cans Are 10 Feet Away
Image source: greenecoservices
#50 Typical Tourist Behavior In Malaysia
Image source: Reddit_Account2025
#51 Saw A Bunch Of Begpackers In Hanoi, Vietnam Begging Locals For Money To Fund Their Travel Around The World
