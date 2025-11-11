Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session

The chances of having spontaneous quadruplets (non-assisted) are predicted to be one in 729,000. As you could imagine, having identical siblings is even rarer. One lucky Canadian couple, Bethani and Tim Webb, beat the odds of one in 15 million and, on May 6th, 2016, gave birth to 4 identical baby girls – Abigail, Mckayla, Grace, and Emily. Now, two months later, the sisters have starred in an adorable nature-themed photo shoot and it’s making our hearts melt.
The photos, captured by Cassandra Jones of Noelle Mirabella Photography, feature Abigail, Mckayla, Grace, and Emily, all sleeping with their eyes tightly shut, snuggled between flowers. “I remember how beautiful of a day it was and how sunny”, Jones told Bored Panda. “The girls all did so well and slept through the whole photo shoot.” Ohh, what a cuteness overload, huh?!
More info: Webb Quadruplets | Noelle Mirabella Photography | noellemirabella.com
Follow Us