Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session

by

The chances of having spontaneous quadruplets (non-assisted) are predicted to be one in 729,000. As you could imagine, having identical siblings is even rarer. One lucky Canadian couple, Bethani and Tim Webb, beat the odds of one in 15 million and, on May 6th, 2016, gave birth to 4 identical baby girls – Abigail, Mckayla, Grace, and Emily. Now, two months later, the sisters have starred in an adorable nature-themed photo shoot and it’s making our hearts melt.

The photos, captured by Cassandra Jones of Noelle Mirabella Photography, feature Abigail, Mckayla, Grace, and Emily, all sleeping with their eyes tightly shut, snuggled between flowers. “I remember how beautiful of a day it was and how sunny”, Jones told Bored Panda. “The girls all did so well and slept through the whole photo shoot.” Ohh, what a cuteness overload, huh?!

More info: Webb Quadruplets | Noelle Mirabella Photography | noellemirabella.com

Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session
Extremely Rare Identical Quadruplet Girls Star In Photoshoot, Snooze Through Entire Session

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
29 Gustav Klimt Tattoos To Show Your Artistic Side
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Listen to Killer Whales Mimicking Human Speech
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2018
See: The Storm-Recap
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2022
Why You Should Give Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” a Shot
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2017
The Five Smartest Characters in Television History
3 min read
May, 8, 2017
The Salvation season 2 premiere
Salvation Season 2 Premiere Asks What’s Worse, Apocalypse or Politics?
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.