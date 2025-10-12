Cheating Guy Loses More Than Just His Relationship After GF’s Iconic Act Of Revenge

What would you do if you spotted your partner’s profile on a dating app? Confront them? Break up with them? Set up a profile of your own?
One woman has left the internet in stitches for the way she handled her philandering man. In what’s being hailed as the “most iconic revenge,” she cooked up the perfect plan to beat her boyfriend at his own game. After finding him on Hinge, she roped in a few friends, set up a fake account and waited patiently before luring him to a “date” an hour out of town. What happened next is classic…
The entire catfishing saga has been revealed in a hilarious episode of the It’s A Girl Thing podcast on Instagram. And it’s honestly too good not to share.
Many people cry bitter tears when they find out their partner is cheating
Image credits: Brooke Cagle (not the actual photo)
But not this woman… She cooked up such perfect revenge on her BF that she couldn’t help but laugh
Image source: girlthingpod
Here’s the Instagram video, and we’ll forgive you if you laugh while watching it
“Highly skilled in strategic planning and execution”: People praised the girlfriend for a job well done
