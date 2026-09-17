People Are Shocked When They Find Out How The Iconic Window XP Wallpaper Hill Looks Now

Core memories are a funny little thing. Psychologists typically refer to these as self-defining memories because, well, that’s what they are: those moments that your brain holds on to, shaping you into the person you are today. They’re vivid, emotional, and intense.
And core memories can be just about anything. The smell of coffee at your grandma’s house on a Saturday morning, hearing the birds chirping while someone cooks in the background, or maybe it can just be a photograph. One image can bring back that nostalgic feeling, and for millions of people around the globe, that one image was the iconic Windows XP default background. But today, the green fields look a lot different, and this is the story behind that one little place.
One single image can conjure thousands of memories, and for most of the world, that one image is the Windows XP background
Named “Bliss,” the iconic photo was taken in January 1996 in Sonoma County, California
The photo of the green hill with lush grass and a striking blue sky chosen as the Windows XP background is an actual photograph. For years, many thought it might have been altered, but it’s a real picture taken in 1996 by former National Geographic photographer Charles “Chuck” O’Rear. And the way it all happened was nothing but a coincidence.
While driving along California State Route 121 on his way to meet his girlfriend (now wife), O’Rear crossed through Sonoma County, where he spotted an empty hill that looked completely serene. That’s when he snapped the photo that would become ingrained in everyone’s minds. But if you happen to go there today, it looks nothing like it did 28 years ago.
The hill, curiously, only had lush green grass because of a temporary coincidence that forced a grape vineyard to be removed
Pictures taken in 2024 show how the sighting gradually changed, but ultimately, it might depend on the season
The hill was once a grape vineyard, but after a severe outbreak of phylloxera, an insect pest, in the early 1990s, farmers had to pull out the infected vines. Instead, they planted grass to prevent soil erosion. And after a particularly rainy winter, with bright sunlight and crisp air, the hill completely flourished with the soft-looking green grass that was so alluring to O’Rear.
While it turned out to be a happy coincidence, historians warn that insect pests are common and that nature will always persevere. These pests are among the largest threats to global crop production, destroying between 20% and 40% of crop yields each year. Medieval locust plagues have even caused famines since antiquity, and the exact insect that cleared the hillside for Bliss nearly destroyed Europe’s entire wine industry.
In 2025, the hill has agricultural crops planted that, during the dry California summers, look dusty and parched brown
Nowadays, however, if you head on over to Sonoma County, you will not see the grassy hill. Instead, it looks completely unrecognizable compared to the 1996 photo because, soon after Charles snapped the picture, the pest infestation was cleared, and the land was replanted with agricultural crops. The grass was replaced by grid-like rows of grapevines, with wooden stakes and irrigation lines.
However, California has dry summers. Much of the region, particularly its valleys and foothill areas, experiences a Mediterranean climate marked by two distinct seasons instead of four. These areas have mild, wet winters and warm, dry summers, roughly from May through October. So, if you visit this hill during these months, you’ll likely be shocked to see it dry and brown.
Curiously, if you do end up going to Bliss Hill during the dry season, it can trigger a genuine cognitive phenomenon similar to a mild “Paris Syndrome.” This phenomenon was first identified by Japanese psychiatrist Hiroaki Ota, and it’s basically a form of culture shock rather than a formal mental disorder recognized by the DSM. Still, deep disappointment and acute depersonalization can cause anxiety and a rapid heart rate.
This is especially true because seeing the original photo from 1996 can trigger a cascade of sensory experiences, like the distinctive Windows XP startup sound. It was a gateway to life events like exploring the internet for the first time, gaming late at night with friends, and messaging crushes on MSN Messenger. But while seeing the real-life location can shock some people, if you go at the right time, as many readers have pointed out, you might be pleasantly surprised.
While some commenters were shocked to see the aftermath, many pointed out that during the off-season, the sight is still beautiful
kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
To this day, people still travel to the iconic hill just to see the wallpaper location
And many others share the memories they have associated with the Bliss background
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