“When She Does Not Listen”: 39 Men Confess The Exact Moments They Realized They’d Lost Interest In Women

Having an open mind is crucial when it comes to dating. You never know who’s going to swoop in and steal your heart, and if you’re too picky, you can miss out on potentially beautiful connections.
But we’re all allowed to have preferences. And men on Reddit have recently been opening up about what instantly makes them lose interest in a woman. We’ve gathered a list of their turn-offs below, some of which you may agree with and some of which you might find absolutely arbitrary. But either way, we hope you enjoy your journey through this list, and remember to upvote the “icks” that you wouldn’t be able to look past either!
#1
Money.
I don’t expect a woman to finance me. I’m even happy to pay the lions share on most things because I do make good money. But dear lord pay SOMETHING. Be responsible for the food or power bill or pay some rent.
If you are so bad with money that you can’t keep gas in your car while I’m paying all the rent and utilities and buying all the food, there is just something wrong with you.
Image source: AdFun5641, Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)
#2
You only get so many chances to tell me about your awful ex bf. After that, I will consider you to be lacking in traits like independence and maturity, and that makes you seem like an unreliable partner because you’re living in the past and not engaged in what’s in front of you now.
Image source: dbx999, Stockbusters / freepik (not the actual photo)
#3
My last relationship i got fed up with the constant trauma dumping, and taking no accountability for their actions, everything was due to past trauma, never her fault etc. She could do no wrong due to this and when she did wrong i should just accept it because it was due to trauma. Tho getting help for said trauma or taking my concerns into account was out of the questions. If i had stayed it would have become a full time job.
Image source: ThePugnax, drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)
#4
My money is our money
Her money is her money.
Image source: InevitableLab8525, jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)
#5
When nothing evolves or changes, or the woman just has too much baggage that she is putting on you. I will help a partner carry their burden, but it’s not my fault and being blamed/punished for it is not it
There hits a point where it’s just not worth it anymore.
Image source: Early_Brick_1522, freepik (not the actual photo)
#6
Not feeling appreciated. It’s really important to me that my efforts get acknowledged.
Image source: OpossomMyPossom, alexandrumusuc / freepik (not the actual photo)
#7
When I start to get the sense that she is playing with me for attention but has no interest in being vulnerable or honest about her own fears and shortcomings. When I start to realize I’m the only one talking, and she is a brick wall with any questions about herself. I’ll try to get in there for a while, but eventually, I start to feel like I’m just being studied and toyed with, and I don’t deserve to be a science experiment. It might be her trauma, but that’s not my drama.
Image source: BlissfulLostness, freepik (not the actual photo)
#8
I was trying to find the best word to answer this. From my own experiences, it would be: manipulation.
Image source: Substantial_Plate595, EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
#9
Treating everything like a battle that you want to win.
Image source: Mundane_Lobster4145, DC Studio / freepik (not the actual photo)
#10
When the woman won’t take care of her own kids.
Image source: Temporary-Tomato1228, zinkevych / freepik (not the actual photo)
#11
When all she does is talk about herself and never once ask about me or how my day went. I’m bi, this goes for people of any gender, romantic or not.
Image source: RhinoPillMan, freepik (not the actual photo)
#12
Snobby, and someone who only focuses on how much money you make.
Image source: Willing-Job9378, user25451090 / freepik (not the actual photo)
#13
Lies , manipulation , entitlement , transactional thinking , low vibrational lifestyles.
Image source: saagir1885, freepik (not the actual photo)
#14
Lack of communication, i want you to feel comfortable enough around me to talk about anything that’s bothering you, or to just send a text when you feel like it. If that’s not happening then eventually i will lose interest, unless there’s a good reason for it happening obviously since you can’t know everything.
Image source: Sad_Bodybuilder_186, EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
#15
A lot has made me almost totally lose interest but the two that come to mind the most are beinf expected to put in 200% effort every day when they cant be a**ed to put any effort in to meet increasingly lowering standards. And the my money is our money her money is her money mindset. At the end of all my relationships Ive just mentally checked out once I start feeling like im just an income stream that is expected to be a therapist, entertainer, chef, and handyman every day for someone that will judge you for showing any emotions besides what they want to see from you.
Image source: Effective_Job_2555, user11472009 / freepik (not the actual photo)
#16
Putting in ~110% of the effort and receiving ~5% in return.
Image source: Friendly_Actuary_403, freepik (not the actual photo)
#17
Lack of appreciation, lack of signs of attraction.
Image source: Odd_Preference_7238, prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)
#18
Juggling too many options. I’m only going to invest in someone who is all in.
Image source: CorvusVader
#19
Constant negativity or drama. If every conversation is complaints or emotional rollercoasters, it’s exhausting. People want fun, light energy and someone who makes life easier, not heavier.
Image source: Michel-stringhetta
#20
Lack of ambition, taking for granted, putting in very little effort, complaining constantly and taking no steps to address amy of their fairly easily resolved issues across years, a victim mentality and general laziness assuming their partner will fix whatever it wrong
Also pointless games, get out of here with that.
Image source: InvestigatorNaive456
#21
When they don’t “fit”.
They can have plenty of good about them but no one is gonna stay past the honey moon stage unless they fit or they are too scared or comfy where they are to choose to be alone.
Image source: EidolonRook, The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)
#22
Me? Bad communication. Instant turn off. I don’t care how hot you are.
Image source: adhdlabubu, freepik (not the actual photo)
#23
When she does not listen, but instead is thinking about what she will say when she interups me. When I have to repeat something I said 5 minutes ago I know she was not listening. I don’t need that, my crazy meter is already full.
Image source: Termingator, wavebreakmedia_micro / freepik (not the actual photo)
#24
If she smells bad or cannot kiss.
Image source: Optimal-Paint7916, drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)
#25
No progress, no introspection, no intimacy. It’s especially bad when it feels like your attempts to establish intimacy get dismissed and sh*t on.
Image source: MaleficentGift5490, Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)
#26
Drama.
Image source: phoonie98
#27
Attitude. Entitlement. Rudeness. Not everyone is deserving of being treated that way. Apparently a lot of people didn’t get that message or refuse to acknowledge it applies to them.
Image source: stigbugly
#28
When you have to put in way more work and seem to be getting nothing on your investment, it’s time to move on. Too much drama, too much baggage, not bringing much to the table, interest lost and move on time.
Image source: sunnyray1, ufabizphoto / freepik (not the actual photo)
#29
When she doesn’t laugh at his jokes.
Image source: BG3restart, freepik (not the actual photo)
#30
Low effort, low interest, low honesty, overly defensive from past hurts etc etc. i don’t chase anyone not showing me enough interest or effort.
Image source: habbo311
#31
So for me I’m 7.5 years in to a relationship and no matter how much I plead she won’t communicate. She see conversations about anything other than positive stuff as confrontational and won’t speak, I’ve also asked her to get some talking therapy to find out why, it’s now at the point I’m just switching off not just from our relationship but all women as I just can’t be bothered any more – I’m 50 in 5 weeks and think I just wanna be alone and get a dog to talk and chill with.
Image source: Gman191275
#32
Emotional disconnection more than looks. When the vibe shifts and it feels like you’re not really *seen* anymore, that’s when it fades.
Image source: Koalburne, freepik (not the actual photo)
#33
Regularly saying annoying things, a general lack of psychological depth, no compassion.
Image source: Working_Set6018, EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
#34
For me, it was the choice between possibly dying from exposure to cats. I risked it when I was younger, but after my last two hospital visits, I think I’m out of lives.
Image source: Danktizzle, ArthurHidden / freepik (not the actual photo)
#35
When the girl only wants to meet in “low effort” situations (e.g. only meeting after class and refusing a proper date in weekend).
Image source: soul_shackles0, fxquadro / freepik (not the actual photo)
#36
Both people are supposed to evolve and grow in a relationship. When one doesn’t, the whole ship is at risk of sinking. I think men overall are more flexible and able to adapt and recognise when their behaviour needs to change. So a marriage will often look like a man bending over backwards for his wife. But it doesn’t need to be this way.
Image source: phlopit
#37
I have heard men say one reason is as women get older, they are less adventurous in bed so they get a GenZ sugar baby who will do just about any pervy thing.
Image source: chelsea-from-calif, natalystep / freepik (not the actual photo)
#38
An a*******n to the TV.
Image source: MattDubh
#39
Statistically, the woman being ill long term.
Image source: Several-Rise9363, EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)
