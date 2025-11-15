I Used Colored Pencils To Make 12 Portraits Of My Friends For A Whole Year

by

Hello, I wanted to create 12 portraits which would be dedicated to 12 months. After looking at people around me: friends, family, colleagues I chose 12 people and offered them to be a part of this project. It wasn’t that easy as I’m quite shy. I looked for some aspects of their personality and appearances that would associate with certain months. I tried to express it through colors of my drawings. Luckily the models liked their portraits. I read that John Sargent cautioned – ” Whenever I paint a portrait I lose a friend” Happy that it didn’t happen to me. Hope you enjoy the drawings as well!

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

Patrick Penrose
