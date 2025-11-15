I Use Elmer’s Glue And Food Coloring To Make Works Of Art (22 Pics)

Hello, my name is Evan Stoler, and I am an artist that uses non-traditional materials to make works of art. I like creating textures and using patterns, and I am really interested in the translucent and reflective aspects of glue. I have dyed and poured the glue into sheets and stretched or layered them on a canvas or wood frame. Each piece below is 6″ x 6″ and part of an exhibit at Var Gallery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin called 30 x 30 x 30 where 30 artists make one piece a day in January 2021.

More info: vargallery.com | evanstoler.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

