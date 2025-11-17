I Turned World Leaders Into Street Fighter Characters With The Help Of AI (14 Pics)

Street Fighter is an iconic fighting game released by Capcom in 1987. With simple yet challenging gameplay, players take control of fighters from around the world in a battle to become the world martial arts champion.
Imagining world leaders as characters from the Street Fighter game would be an interesting and creative idea. Each leader could have a unique fighting style, representing his personality and country of origin, thinking about it with the help of artificial intelligence, I tested to see how the result of this idea would come out.
#1 Pope Francis As Ryu
#2 Volodymyr Zelensky As Sagat
#3 King Charles As M. Bison
#4 Prince William As Vega
#5 Emmanuel Macron As Dan
#6 Joe Biden As Ken
#7 Kim Jong-Un As E Honda
#8 Lula As Akuma
#9 Dalai Lama Xiv As Dhalsim
#10 Vladimir Putin As Zangief
#11 Angela Merkel As Chun-Li
#12 Xi Jinping As Feilong
#13 Ursula Von Der Leyen As Cammy
#14 Donald Trump As Guile
