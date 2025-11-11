We Turned Old Wood And Rusty Chain Into A Coffee-Table

Hello! I want to show you the table that me and my husband made over past 3 weeks. We are one of those couples, who have totally opposite styles, and yet manage to work together. Passion for upcycling is common denominator.

It all started at the local metal junk yard, where I found a long piece of hoist chain. Few days later, his friend called that nearby depot building is being demolished – we got amazing old pine wood rafters and purloins. And the playful brainstorming started.

We reclaimed wood from demolished depot building – rafters. Later we made the table top of 15 planks glued together, plained and sanded

We have made the cavity for the chain. We used 2 meters of rusty hoist chain for each leg

Making the leg – each eyelet was welded separately, then each weld was polished

Once the first leg was ready, we tested it to hold up 170kg. We added anti-corrosion paint on the chain when it was fitted into the table. Wood was stained with water based Palisander colour

Final result – the table full of character and style

Detail of the chain and beautiful structure of the wood

Dark brown stain, wiped quickly revealed the amazing multi-colour pattern of the wood

Details

By brushing the wood, we managed to get the strong structure and amazing colours of over 30 years old wood

From the side

And here we are with our finished beautiful table

