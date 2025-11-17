I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

by

Friends, today I want to tell you about my epic experience with photos of my little one dressed as Bob Ross, an idea that came from the proud dad! If you don’t know who Bob Ross is, let me tell you, he’s the coolest and most laid-back painter who ever lived. With his curly afro and serene way of painting landscapes, he has earned a special place in our hearts.

So, the other day, I came up with the idea of dressing our baby as Bob Ross. We got a curly wig and a denim shirt, and voilà! I won’t lie, it was the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen.

My little one, without knowing it, became the “happy painter” that brightened up our day. With his imaginary palette and brushes, he seemed ready to paint his own world of happiness.

It will definitely be a photo session we’ll remember forever. My little one was Bob Ross, an icon of painting, and me, the proud dad, capturing these moments for posterity. Life is good when you’re a “happy painter” like Bob Ross!

More info: oswar.photography

#1 Those Curls, That Smile, Everything Fit Perfectly!

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#2 Ever Make Mistakes In Life? Let’s Make Them Birds. Yeah, They’re Birds Now

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#3 You Can Do Anything You Want. This Is Your World

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#4 There’s Nothing Wrong With Having A Tree As A Friend

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#5 We Want Happy Paintings. Happy Paintings. If You Want Sad Things, Watch The News

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#6 There Are No Mistakes, Just Happy Accidents

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#7 Go Out On Limb. That’s Where The Fruit Is

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#8 We Don’t Laugh Because We Feel Good, We Feel Good Because We Laugh

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#9 Happy Painter

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

#10 The Photos Turned Out To Be Simply Amazing

I Took Photos Of My Little Bob Ross

Patrick Penrose
