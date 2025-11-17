I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

by

The Peruvian Horse is a breed of light saddle horse known for its smooth ride. It is distinguished by a natural, four-beat, lateral gait called the paso llano.

These pictures were taken in 2015, from one of our trips to Peru, all 6 brothers and sisters went to this place in the south of Lima ( Alameda Mamacona Pachacamac, Cercado de Lima 15841, Peru).

Getting ready

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Getting ready

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Beautiful horse

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Another one

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Showing el Paso

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Showing el Paso

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Waiting for the judges

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

With its Chalan

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Chalan, the title given to a Peruvian Paso horse rider

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Typically, the best horse rider in a Peruvian town or village. A Chalan must earn this title.

Chalan, the title given to a Peruvian Paso horse rider

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Dancing the Marinera

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Dancing the Marinera

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Big finale

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Big finale

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Posing after the dance

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Yes! We bought hats

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Yes! We bought hats

I Took Photos Of Caballo De Paso Peruano

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Nico Tortorella
3 min read
Jun, 29, 2017
Love Island
Love Island: A UK Dating Show That Could Make Waves in the US
3 min read
May, 29, 2019
Non-Profit Worker Neuters Clearly Owned Cat Found Roaming, Shocked When Owners Get Livid
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2025
How To Impress Girls With Magic Tricks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Hipster Snake Was Born With Sunglasses And A Mustache
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Asked 16 Artists To Draw My Portrait Photos In Their Style
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.