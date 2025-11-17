Hey Pandas, What Is A Random Word You Really Like? (Closed)

For me, it’s ‘fennel’. What about you?
#1
CHEESE ✨🧀✨🫶🎶
#2
Defenestration.
Twatbasket.
Cockwomble.
DIngleberry.
K******d.
Bandersnatch.
#3
Trebuchet!
Pronounced Treh-byew-shay for anyone who doesn’t know ☺️
#4
✨ Aesthetic ✨
It just sounds so good to say, ya know?
#5
Egg. No context, just egg
#6
I like the sound of Kopfkino, Weltschmerz, Fernweh, Petrichor, Renaissance, Bungalow, Lassitude, Sonorous, Fodder, Hayloft, Docile, Solitude, Sonder ,Effervescent, and Redamancy.
#7
I like the word glass. It just sounds… nice I guess.
#8
Waffle, snippet, fluff, and petrichor
#9
Sesame seeds :]
#10
The only one I can remember right now is ‘apalled’. I just loves the way it rolls off the tongue.
#11
Rebarbative. I could say to my MIL ‘your dinner was positively rebarbative’ and make her happy. You look up its meaning.
#12
Classy.
But in an English accent.
#13
Billabong (I wish I was Australian so I could use it more)
Sporadic
Obelisk
#14
There is an Irish word called lionnare (I think that’s the spelling). It means the glistening of the sunlight on the ocean in the morning. It mostly comes from the people who speak Irish on the islands to the west of Ireland. It gives a snippet of how descriptive and beautiful the Irish language is. I hope we never lose it.
#15
Succulent
Cucumber
Swish
Pinochle
Bushwack
#16
Pomerian, crow, fidelity, and Orlando
#17
Big fan of swindle.
#18
Apricity.
It sounds so serene, but also weirdly crisp fresh-autumn-day-ish.
It means the warmth of sunlight in winter.
#19
Cellar door. Yes its two words but love the sound. (all you Donnie Darko fans out there: Hi!)
#20
Moist
#21
Also moist.
#22
Darted – no reason I just like saying this word way too much in my writing
#23
Assiduously! I nurture my close relationship assiduously.
#24
Defenestration.
#25
Didgerido, Bassoon, and Furthermore
#26
Soft and defenestration
#27
Defenstration: the act of throwing something or someone out of a window.
#28
One that I especially liked in high school (even wrote it on a lot of school work) was yoink. Also girt, as in girt by sea (from the Australian national anthem). And yonder.
#29
Garblepony: A word that my wife and I created to describe how one might be feeling when they’re not happy, but not really depressed…we’re both medicated, so we have to make up words that even our shrinks can’t figure out…
#30
Potato- grenoche(French) and silly.
#31
Lump. Orb. Declassified.
#32
Innuendo. Obvious. Odd. Geborgenheit.
#33
Onomatopoeia (pronounced on-oh-mat-oh-pee-ah).
Basically a word that sounds like it’s meaning (buzz, hiss).
#34
My favorites are the ones you usually hear in conversations long before you ever see them printed on paper or online, so it can throw you off fast. Or a different form of the word than you hear verbally.
bivouac
kiosk
reconnoiter
tchotchke
#35
Innuendo, and fabulous.
#36
bookkeeper, bookkeeping – only words I know with the same two vowels, then the same two consonants, then two more double vowels. But bookkeep doesn’t work – you keep books, you don’t bookkeep.
#37
Kumquat!
Here’s my theory. They made up a list of all swearwords and kumquat was on there. But they ran out of stuff to use it for. And it’s such a great word, the guy was walking home past a bush or tree and he saw this fruit and had an inspiration…
