I Take Photos In Microsoft Flight Simulator, And Here Are 13 Of Them

Recently, I have taken up taking photos in a few games, these are my best from the Microsoft flight simulator!
#1 A Douglass Dc-3 At Sunset
#2 Side On View Of The F-18 With Lights And Afterburners
#3 Top View Of The F-18 With No Livery
#4 Cessna Citation At Sunset With The Blurred Reality Livery Equipped
#5 A Douglass Dc-3 Flying Over The Ocean At Sunset
#6 An F-18 At Sunset With Full Afterburners
#7 Cessna Citation Facing The Sun With The Same Livery Over The East Coast Of Australia
#8 Cessna Citation Flying Low Over The Water, About 10 Km From Brisbane, Australia
#9 A Close Look At The F-18’s Afterburners
#10 Hard To See Here, But A Front On View Of The F-18
#11 Bottom View Of The F-18’s Afterburners
#12 Cessna Citation With The Same Livery Facing The Sun
#13 Again Hard To See, The Same Photo But The F-18 Is In The Direct Middle
