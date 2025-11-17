I Take Photos In Microsoft Flight Simulator, And Here Are 13 Of Them

by

Recently, I have taken up taking photos in a few games, these are my best from the Microsoft flight simulator!

#1 A Douglass Dc-3 At Sunset

#2 Side On View Of The F-18 With Lights And Afterburners

#3 Top View Of The F-18 With No Livery

#4 Cessna Citation At Sunset With The Blurred Reality Livery Equipped

Cessna citation flying low over the water, about 10 km from Brisbane, Australia

#5 A Douglass Dc-3 Flying Over The Ocean At Sunset

#6 An F-18 At Sunset With Full Afterburners

#7 Cessna Citation Facing The Sun With The Same Livery Over The East Coast Of Australia

#8 Cessna Citation Flying Low Over The Water, About 10 Km From Brisbane, Australia

#9 A Close Look At The F-18’s Afterburners

#10 Hard To See Here, But A Front On View Of The F-18

#11 Bottom View Of The F-18’s Afterburners

#12 Cessna Citation With The Same Livery Facing The Sun

#13 Again Hard To See, The Same Photo But The F-18 Is In The Direct Middle

