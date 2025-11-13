I Survived A School Shooting And It Affected Me For Life

I was outside the school, hanging out with my friends before our first class. Suddenly, we heard the lady from the front office over our school’s intercom: ‘Lockdown immediately, lockdown immediately!’ We understood that something bad was happening. So, I rushed into my first class and everything went silent. No one knew what was going on, even our teacher. And I think that was the scariest part. The entire atmosphere in the class was just confusion and terror.
