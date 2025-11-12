I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video

by

Four years ago my good friend David Wheeldon — aka Fingers and Thumbs — asked me to make a music video for one of his beautiful acoustic songs. My idea was to shoot a tree over the course of a year, returning in each season to capture it from bare to bloom. A few months into making the video, Dave joined another band and his energies moved away from Fingers and Thumbs to touring with his new band, Dark Horses. So now, without a deadline to work to, life and procrastination took over and what should have taken a year to complete turned into four years.

Like the song, the video is home-made so it’s a bit rough around the edges. If I had the budget and a massive crew it probably wouldn’t even have been stop motion. But I like how stop motion gives it a jerky, slightly unsettling Nosferatu kind of feel. I also like making life hard for myself — even the title cards were hand cut and photographed.

More info: ianscottnewcomb.com

Fingers and Thumbs — I Won’t Shoot by Ian Newcomb

I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video
I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video
I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video
I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video
I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video
I Spent 4 Years Making This Stop Motion Music Video

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Can Robin Wright Carry “House of Cards” On Her Own?
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2017
Stray Dog Crashes A Wedding And Leaves With A Forever Family
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “El Gringo Loco”
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know about True Life Now
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2019
21 Famous Historical Quotes That Everyone Thinks Are True (But Aren’t)
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
The Incredible Posters By Bosslogic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.