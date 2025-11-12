I Saw The People On The Stars

I usually do not talk much and hardly at all because my language is photos, not words and marketing…
Because of my job, I met a lot of people who were like universes. Others were bright stars other new stars, or even before they were gone, people like comets who were lonely and frozen,people that became nebulas in their last show of their life , satellites who turned around their star and could not escape, people like black holes that swept every inch of light and turn it into darkness, people like red giants wasting their own energy till the end without tomorrow, every form of interstellar matter moving and combining a form of perpetual energy. We look alike so much with the stars but they have a difference. There is not malice in them, they live in harmony in the randomness of natural laws without disturbing them without spoiling the equilibrium of our simulation, which we live in.
