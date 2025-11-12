I Saw The People On The Stars

by

I usually do not talk much and hardly at all because my language is photos, not words and marketing…

Because of my job, I met a lot of people who were like universes. Others were bright stars other new stars, or even before they were gone, people like comets who were lonely and frozen,people that became nebulas in their last show of their life , satellites who turned around their star and could not escape, people like black holes that swept every inch of light and turn it into darkness, people like red giants wasting their own energy till the end without tomorrow, every form of interstellar matter moving and combining a form of perpetual energy. We look alike so much with the stars but they have a difference. There is not malice in them, they live in harmony in the randomness of natural laws without disturbing them without spoiling the equilibrium of our simulation, which we live in.

More info: Facebook

I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars
I Saw The People On The Stars

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know About “Family By The Ton”
3 min read
Jan, 13, 2018
Harley Quinn Animated
DC’s R-Rated Animated Harley Quinn Show Looks Solid
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2019
Yes, We Discovered That Love Is Indeed In The Air!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Faces Double Heartbreak When Mother’s Death Brings Boyfriend’s True Character To Light
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
The Shrink Next Door Apple TV+ binge-watch
First Trailer For Paul Rudd And Will Ferrell’s New Streaming Show
3 min read
Jun, 21, 2021
“Me Vs Her”: Guy Chooses Daughter’s Lies Over Pregnant Fiancée, Regrets It After Truth Comes Out
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.