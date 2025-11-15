I Realized An Underwater Fashion Photoshoot In A Mexican Cenote

Inessa, who lives in Ireland, came to Mexico to obtain underwater portraits wearing sumptuous gowns.

To be comfortable in the water, she first had a three-day training of freediving. Then we spent a whole day in a cenote for this magical photo session. We spent 6 hours in the water and finished exhausted, but it was worth the effort.

Here’s the result.

More info: washthedress.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

