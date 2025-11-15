I Realized An Underwater Fashion Photoshoot In A Mexican Cenote

Inessa, who lives in Ireland, came to Mexico to obtain underwater portraits wearing sumptuous gowns.
To be comfortable in the water, she first had a three-day training of freediving. Then we spent a whole day in a cenote for this magical photo session. We spent 6 hours in the water and finished exhausted, but it was worth the effort.
Here’s the result.
More info: washthedress.com | Instagram | Facebook
