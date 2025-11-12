I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

by

My name is Emanuele Timothy Costa.

I did not travel around the world in remote areas to make portraits of interesting people. I just create my own light system and placed it on the road of my own town, Genova, Italy.

The first 1000 people has been in exhibition in Genova, Milano and Rome. In March will be in Columbus, Ohio, where I will also take 1000 people of Columbus, Ohio.

You can see +1000 other pictures on my web site www.tstudio.tv and on my social pages Instagram and Facebook searching Tstudio.tv or #thousandpeople

More info: tstudio.tv

paolo

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

LUIGI

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

BOUGAR

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

MICHELE & MICHELINO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

UGO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

TOMMASO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

TARIQ

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

LUCIANO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

PER

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

PERSEO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

IGEDE

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

PAOLO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

MARIA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

GUIDO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

SERGIO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

GIULIA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

MICHELE

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

MICHAEL

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

JULIANO & ULA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

CECENG

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

CHIARA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

PETRA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

GIORGIO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

OLIMPIA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

LEANDRO

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

TIMOTHY & GUENDALINA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

EMANUELA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

ANASTASIA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

BLESSING

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

VILMA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

ELENA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

ADA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

ANNETH

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

ISABELLA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

CHOROM

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

AVA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

SVEVA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

CLAUDIA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

ELISA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

AMSEA

I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What It Might Mean for The MCU if Spider-Man Leaves
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2019
23 Heartbreaking Photos Brought Together In A Book To End The Illegal Wildlife Trade
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
From A Principal Using Hypnosis To Secret Affairs, Here Are 29 Shocking School Incidents
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2025
Artist Creates Hyper-Realistic Makeup That Will Leave You With Chills
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Used Our Home Aquarium And Fish Collection To Make An Aquatic Homage To The Greatest Movies Made
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Real World Consequences of Elon Musk’s SNL Appearance
3 min read
May, 12, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.