I Portrait 1,000+ People To Tell The Story Of My City

My name is Emanuele Timothy Costa.
I did not travel around the world in remote areas to make portraits of interesting people. I just create my own light system and placed it on the road of my own town, Genova, Italy.
The first 1000 people has been in exhibition in Genova, Milano and Rome. In March will be in Columbus, Ohio, where I will also take 1000 people of Columbus, Ohio.
You can see +1000 other pictures on my web site www.tstudio.tv and on my social pages Instagram and Facebook searching Tstudio.tv or #thousandpeople
More info: tstudio.tv
paolo
LUIGI
BOUGAR
MICHELE & MICHELINO
UGO
TOMMASO
TARIQ
LUCIANO
PER
PERSEO
IGEDE
PAOLO
MARIA
GUIDO
SERGIO
GIULIA
MICHELE
MICHAEL
JULIANO & ULA
CECENG
CHIARA
PETRA
GIORGIO
OLIMPIA
LEANDRO
TIMOTHY & GUENDALINA
EMANUELA
ANASTASIA
BLESSING
VILMA
ELENA
ADA
ANNETH
ISABELLA
CHOROM
AVA
SVEVA
CLAUDIA
ELISA
AMSEA
