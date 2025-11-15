I Photographed The Pamir Mountains And Would Like To Show The Beauty Of These Places (10 Photos)

In this project, I have collected 10 photos that show the beauty of the mountains of Central Asia – Pamir and Tien Shan.
The Roof of the World – this is how the name of the Pamir mountain system is often translated. The Pamir is located on the territory of Tajikistan, China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. At the same time, it is closely connected with other highest mountain systems in the world – Tien Shan, Karakorum, Hindu Kush, the Himalayas. Their severity and great height distinguish the Pamir mountains. There are many glaciers, lakes, and rivers here. Living conditions are very harsh, and there is a place for high mountain deserts, where the polar climate prevails.
#1 Lonely Hut
#2 Power And Beauty
#3 River Between Two Countries
#4 Blooming Valley
#5 Lost In The Clouds
#6 Ringing Silence
#7 Road Up
#8 Burning Sky
#9 Drown In The Sun
#10 First Rays
