34 Fan Art Twists I Created As A Part Of The Inktober Challenge

by

Inktober is one of the most motivating challenges on Instagram! Every year you can see a lot of artists participating and submitting their take on a word.

Managing a daily drawing for an entire month can be quite challenging. Especially if you’re like me, not a full-time artist and have to juggle work and your social life.

Here is a selection of my best artworks from the last three Inktobers, I hope you’ll like it!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | lindabouderbala.com

#1 Suit, 2021

#2 Farm, 2022

#3 Crabby, 2022

#4 Spark, 2021

#5 Blade, 2020

#6 Slither, 2021

#7 Flame, 2022

#8 Wisp, 2020

#9 Sleep, 2020

#10 Ominous, 2020

#11 Spirit, 2021

#12 Roof, 2021

#13 Bulky, 2020

#14 Fairy, 2022

#15 Sprout, 2021

#16 Uh-Oh, 2022

#17 Shoes, 2020

#18 Gear, 2022

#19 Trip, 2022

#20 Storm, 2020

#21 Pressure, 2021

#22 Camping, 2022

#23 Forget, 2022

#24 Connect, 2021

#25 Open, 2021

#26 Extinct, 2021

#27 Knot, 2021

#28 Collide, 2021

#29 Heist, 2022

#30 Scrape, 2022

#31 Vessel, 2021

#32 Dune, 2020

#33 Sour, 2021

#34 Snack, 2022

