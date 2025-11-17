34 Fan Art Twists I Created As A Part Of The Inktober Challenge

Inktober is one of the most motivating challenges on Instagram! Every year you can see a lot of artists participating and submitting their take on a word.
Managing a daily drawing for an entire month can be quite challenging. Especially if you’re like me, not a full-time artist and have to juggle work and your social life.
Here is a selection of my best artworks from the last three Inktobers, I hope you’ll like it!
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | lindabouderbala.com
#1 Suit, 2021
#2 Farm, 2022
#3 Crabby, 2022
#4 Spark, 2021
#5 Blade, 2020
#6 Slither, 2021
#7 Flame, 2022
#8 Wisp, 2020
#9 Sleep, 2020
#10 Ominous, 2020
#11 Spirit, 2021
#12 Roof, 2021
#13 Bulky, 2020
#14 Fairy, 2022
#15 Sprout, 2021
#16 Uh-Oh, 2022
#17 Shoes, 2020
#18 Gear, 2022
#19 Trip, 2022
#20 Storm, 2020
#21 Pressure, 2021
#22 Camping, 2022
#23 Forget, 2022
#24 Connect, 2021
#25 Open, 2021
#26 Extinct, 2021
#27 Knot, 2021
#28 Collide, 2021
#29 Heist, 2022
#30 Scrape, 2022
#31 Vessel, 2021
#32 Dune, 2020
#33 Sour, 2021
#34 Snack, 2022
