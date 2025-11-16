I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

by

I’m thrilled to share the announcement of my first international solo exhibition, “Enjoy The View.” Hosted at Cohle Gallery’s newly opened permanent exhibition space at 7 rue d’Argenteuil in the first arrondissement of the French capital, the show will open on the 17th of November.

More info: katerinapopova.com | cohlegallery.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#2 Warm Light

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#3 Paris Through The Window

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#4 Rosy

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#5 Wine On The Balcony

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#6 Reading On The Balcony

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#7

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#8 Bath Steam

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#9

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

#10

I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
New Mom Shares Her Horror Story Of Going Septic Because Doctors Did Not Believe Her, Wants To Warn Others
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“I’m Not Doing This”: Woman Will Not Complete 3-Part Work Assignments Before She’s Even Had A Proper Interview
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
112 Bra Problems That Men Will Not Understand
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Goes Viral After Delivering Baby Who Broke Hospital Record: “Absolutely Horrifying”
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
16 Things Every Single Girl Can Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Are Having Trouble Understanding This Dog Picture
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.