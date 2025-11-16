I Painted Messy Bedrooms For Years And Now They Are Exhibited At A Gallery In Paris, France (10 Pics)

I’m thrilled to share the announcement of my first international solo exhibition, “Enjoy The View.” Hosted at Cohle Gallery’s newly opened permanent exhibition space at 7 rue d’Argenteuil in the first arrondissement of the French capital, the show will open on the 17th of November.
More info: katerinapopova.com | cohlegallery.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1
#2 Warm Light
#3 Paris Through The Window
#4 Rosy
#5 Wine On The Balcony
#6 Reading On The Balcony
#7
#8 Bath Steam
#9
#10
