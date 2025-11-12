4 Easy Life Hacks On How To Open A Wine Bottle Without A Corkscrew

by

In this video tutorial, we will show you how to open a wine bottle without a corkscrew. The video contains 4 easy life hacks that you can do yourself with simple household items:

1. Open a wine bottle using only a lighter. Just heat up the bottle for 1 minute on the neck right below the cork, while turning the bottle around. The heat will cause the air to expand and eventually the cork will pop right out!

2. For this wine bottle opening method, you will need a long screw, a screwdriver and a fork. First, you’ll need to screw the screw into the cork with a screwdriver. Then just use a fork to pull the screw out. Voila!

3. This method of opening a wine bottle requires a shoe of any kind. Just place your bottle in the shoe and slam it against the wall. Sooner or later the bottle cork should pop out.

4. For this simple wine bottle opening technique, you will only need a fork! Just use the fork handle to push down the cork, so you can enjoy your wine. Cheers!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
