I.N: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

I.N

February 8, 2001

Busan, South Korea

25 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is I.N?

Yang Jeong-in is a South Korean singer from Busan, known for his distinctive vocals and warm stage presence. As the youngest member of the global K-pop group Stray Kids, he brings a bright energy to their dynamic performances.

His breakout moment came with Stray Kids’ debut, where their innovative sound quickly garnered international attention. I.N’s charm and consistent growth have made him a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

Family connections to music sparked Yang Jeong-in’s early interest in singing, often performing trot songs at church in Busan, South Korea. This passion led him to pursue formal training and eventually join JYP Entertainment.

He later honed his craft at the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul, graduating in February 2021, which further prepared him for his career in the competitive K-pop industry.

Notable Relationships

Yang Jeong-in’s personal relationships are not publicly detailed in media reports. He has maintained a private stance regarding his romantic life, focusing on his musical career with Stray Kids.

There are no public records indicating any current partners or children for the singer. He remains a prominent figure within the K-pop community through his professional endeavors.

Career Highlights

I.N rose to prominence with Stray Kids, a group known for their self-produced and impactful music, which debuted with the EP I Am Not. The band has since achieved multiple chart-topping albums globally, including Noeasy and 5-Star, demonstrating their widespread appeal.

Beyond group activities, I.N has explored solo ventures, notably releasing his self-written song “Maknae on Top” through the SKZ-Player series. He also made a cameo acting debut in the web series A-Teen 2, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Signature Quote

“Everyone! You are all doing very well so don’t lose your own pace and I hope everyone can head towards (Their own goals) at their own pace.”

