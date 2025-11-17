30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

by

Using only my camera I compose surreal and dreamy double-exposure photographs. I do this wherever I travel but also at home. Some of those double exposures were made in Bruges during the pandemic when the streets were empty and the skies were free of contrails.

More info: rova-art.photodeck.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Iceland-Seljalandsfoss Waterfall #8

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#2 Stockholm #16

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#3 Copenhagen #90

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#4 Paris Grand Palais #01

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#5 Copenhagen #19

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#6 Iceland-Faxafoss Waterfall #03

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#7 Miami Beach Station #07

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#8 Ghent #210

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#9 Classic Car #13

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#10 Bruges #498

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#11 Las Vegas #3

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#12 Copenhagen #21

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#13 Paris Grand Palais #07

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#14 San Francisco Painted Ladies #06

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#15 Milano #71

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#16 USA Roadtrip #25

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#17 Bruges #507

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#18 Berlin #13

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#19 Miami Beach Station #09

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#20 San Francisco Powell Street #02

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#21 Vienna #02

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#22 Golden Gate Bridge #27

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#23 Miami Beach Station #19

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#24 Bruges #464

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#25 Bruges #451

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#26 Bruges #420

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#27 Paris Grand Palais #16

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#28 San Francisco Financial District #20

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#29 San Francisco Hayden Street #12

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

#30 Ghent #217

30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
You Can Make These Optical Illusion Patterns Easily By Drawing Only Rectangles And Triangles
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Everything We Know About South Park: Joining the Panderverse
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2023
Ted Lasso
The 10 Best Ted Lasso Quotes to Make You Feel Warm and Fuzzy Inside
3 min read
Aug, 28, 2021
Principal Lets A Bullied Student Shave His Head To Teach A Valuable Lesson
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Bad Batch: Decommissioned Recap
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2021
Woman Offers Her Homeless Friend Shelter But Won’t Accept Her Loser Boyfriend And Dogs, Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.