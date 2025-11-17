30 Surreal-Looking Images Of Cities And Landscapes That I Took Using Double Exposure

Using only my camera I compose surreal and dreamy double-exposure photographs. I do this wherever I travel but also at home. Some of those double exposures were made in Bruges during the pandemic when the streets were empty and the skies were free of contrails.
#1 Iceland-Seljalandsfoss Waterfall #8
#2 Stockholm #16
#3 Copenhagen #90
#4 Paris Grand Palais #01
#5 Copenhagen #19
#6 Iceland-Faxafoss Waterfall #03
#7 Miami Beach Station #07
#8 Ghent #210
#9 Classic Car #13
#10 Bruges #498
#11 Las Vegas #3
#12 Copenhagen #21
#13 Paris Grand Palais #07
#14 San Francisco Painted Ladies #06
#15 Milano #71
#16 USA Roadtrip #25
#17 Bruges #507
#18 Berlin #13
#19 Miami Beach Station #09
#20 San Francisco Powell Street #02
#21 Vienna #02
#22 Golden Gate Bridge #27
#23 Miami Beach Station #19
#24 Bruges #464
#25 Bruges #451
#26 Bruges #420
#27 Paris Grand Palais #16
#28 San Francisco Financial District #20
#29 San Francisco Hayden Street #12
#30 Ghent #217
