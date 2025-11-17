I Make Handmade Dolls

by

Height 21,7 inches (55 cm). Mixed production technique. The head, palms, and legs from the knee down are stucco, baked sonnet clay.  Made by hand, without molds. Kanekolon’s hair is glued to the head. Textile body. The eyes are drawn. The head does not turn. Movable joints: shoulder, elbow, hip, knee. Wire connections. The hand bends a little at the wrist. Acrylic varnishes and paints were used. Sits steadily.

The doll is made of quality materials. All materials are delicate and pleasant to the touch. Clothes are fixed and cannot be removed.

More info: inspireuplift.com

I Make Handmade Dolls
I Make Handmade Dolls
I Make Handmade Dolls
I Make Handmade Dolls
I Make Handmade Dolls
I Make Handmade Dolls

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Instagram Page Shares 50 Interesting And Lesser-Known Pictures From Our History
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Mindhunter” Lacks On-Screen Violence Yet is Somehow More Unsettling
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2017
Who’s Bamar Kane, The Yuusuf Actor From Eric?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2024
Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Just Roasted Her Critics In A Viral Twitter Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
When Superheros Took Over My World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Volunteer To Photograph Children Battling Cancer To Show How Amazing These Fighters Are
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.