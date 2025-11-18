I Make Cute Art By Adding Drawn Animals To Random Photos (39 Pics)

I love painting animals using watercolor, acrylic, and digital mediums. Recently, I’ve started digitally adding them to photos to create cute scenes.
I’m lucky to have generous and talented friends who let me use their photography for this (with credit provided)!
#1 Cotton, In The Wild
Cotton kittens added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.
#2 Serene Singapore
Cat watches over her domain in Singapore. Aman Khosla photo.
#3 Frog-Sicle
Is he in love or cooling off? Photo by Aman Khosla.
#4 Quizzical Owl
Pygmy owl in a tree. My photo.
#5 Round Kitty
The perfect addition to a round sewer cover. My photo.
#6 Fish Tank
Watercolour betta fish added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.
#7 Nesting Swan
Swan added to the Cloud Gate statue photo by Tanya Ghosh.
#8 Cats Will Lay On Anything
Tuxedo cat named Sophia added to toast photo by Tanya Ghosh.
#9 Curious Cat
Tuxedo cat added to tree photo by me.
#10 Catpurrccino
Cat sitting below a menu I painted some time ago. My photo.
#11 Wet Cat
Very irritated cat in the rain. My photo.
#12 Fishy Tea
Watercolour goldfish added to photo by Aman Khosla.
#13 Matcha Frog
Little green frog added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.
#14 Raccoon Den
Cool tree with natural hole on my walk route. This raccoon looked like he would like to live there.
#15 Slip And Sliding Seal
Keeping cool this summer with the iconic Slip and Slide. My photo.
#16 Hedgehog Happiness
Hedgehog added to baseball mitt. My photo.
#17 Kitty Gets A Blowout
Cat gets salon treatment. My photo.
#18 Unicorn Fish
Watercolour painting of a unicorn fish trapped in a bubble. My photo of Roman square.
#19 Lizard In A Tree
Watercolour gecko added to a tree. My photo.
#20 Possum Prankster
Photo taken in hospital bathroom. Needed to have someone messing with it.
#21 Unlikely Buddies
Pig and tiger just doing their thing. Acrylic/digital painting added to safari photo by Rahul Khosla.
#22 Comfy… One Might Say A Bored… Panda
Panda added to forest photo by Aman Khosla.
#23 Lazy Bear
Bear relaxes at the back yard studio. My photo.
#24 Are You Willing To Touch The Tummy?
My cat, Pugly, added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.
#25 Turtle Friend
Turtle added to canal photo by Mehreen Khosla.
#26 Snaily Snail
Cute snail in a flower. My photo.
#27 Serenity Kitten
Kitten meditating amongst the incense. Photo by Aman Khosla.
#28 Yorkie Puppy
He would like to let you know that his bowl is empty.
Watercolour/digital painting added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.
#29 “Defiance”
Greyhound flouting the rules. My photo.
#30 Swinging Sloth
Life preserver tied to a tree at the local beach. Happy sloth takes a turn.
#31 Prickly Porcupine Thistle
Porcupine added to thistle photo, my pic.
#32 Pleading Pitty
Pitty dog would really like a taste. Photo by Tanya Ghosh.
#33 Baby Elephant
Baby elephant added to Mehreen Khosla photo of a woven boat.
#34 Xoloitzcuintle Puppy
Xoloitzcuintle/Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican hairless puppy. My photo.
#35 Hanging Hippos
Hippos just hanging out at sunset. Rahul Khosla photo.
#36 My Dog
My dog, Emilie, added to a photo of a cushion featuring a painting of her.
#37 Flying Aussie Shepherd
Australian shepherd dog practicing hurdles, acrylic painting added to photo my me.
#38 Mouse Manners
Mouse joins our Japanese pancake breakfast. Photo by Aman Khosla.
#39 Pup-Ing Iron?
Dog working out. My photo.
