I Make Cute Art By Adding Drawn Animals To Random Photos (39 Pics)

by

I love painting animals using watercolor, acrylic, and digital mediums. Recently, I’ve started digitally adding them to photos to create cute scenes.

I’m lucky to have generous and talented friends who let me use their photography for this (with credit provided)!
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com

#1 Cotton, In The Wild

Cotton kittens added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.

#2 Serene Singapore

Cat watches over her domain in Singapore. Aman Khosla photo.

#3 Frog-Sicle

Is he in love or cooling off? Photo by Aman Khosla.

#4 Quizzical Owl

Pygmy owl in a tree. My photo.

#5 Round Kitty

The perfect addition to a round sewer cover. My photo.

#6 Fish Tank

Watercolour betta fish added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.

#7 Nesting Swan

Swan added to the Cloud Gate statue photo by Tanya Ghosh.

#8 Cats Will Lay On Anything

Tuxedo cat named Sophia added to toast photo by Tanya Ghosh.

#9 Curious Cat

Tuxedo cat added to tree photo by me.

#10 Catpurrccino

Cat sitting below a menu I painted some time ago. My photo.

#11 Wet Cat

Very irritated cat in the rain. My photo.

#12 Fishy Tea

Watercolour goldfish added to photo by Aman Khosla.

#13 Matcha Frog

Little green frog added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.

#14 Raccoon Den

Cool tree with natural hole on my walk route. This raccoon looked like he would like to live there.

#15 Slip And Sliding Seal

Keeping cool this summer with the iconic Slip and Slide. My photo.

#16 Hedgehog Happiness

Hedgehog added to baseball mitt. My photo.

#17 Kitty Gets A Blowout

Cat gets salon treatment. My photo.

#18 Unicorn Fish

Watercolour painting of a unicorn fish trapped in a bubble. My photo of Roman square.

#19 Lizard In A Tree

Watercolour gecko added to a tree. My photo.

#20 Possum Prankster

Photo taken in hospital bathroom. Needed to have someone messing with it.

#21 Unlikely Buddies

Pig and tiger just doing their thing. Acrylic/digital painting added to safari photo by Rahul Khosla.

#22 Comfy… One Might Say A Bored… Panda

Panda added to forest photo by Aman Khosla.

#23 Lazy Bear

Bear relaxes at the back yard studio. My photo.

#24 Are You Willing To Touch The Tummy?

My cat, Pugly, added to photo by Mehreen Khosla.

#25 Turtle Friend

Turtle added to canal photo by Mehreen Khosla.

#26 Snaily Snail

Cute snail in a flower. My photo.

#27 Serenity Kitten

Kitten meditating amongst the incense. Photo by Aman Khosla.

#28 Yorkie Puppy

He would like to let you know that his bowl is empty.

Watercolour/digital painting added to photo by Tanya Ghosh.

#29 “Defiance”

Greyhound flouting the rules. My photo.

#30 Swinging Sloth

Life preserver tied to a tree at the local beach. Happy sloth takes a turn.

#31 Prickly Porcupine Thistle

Porcupine added to thistle photo, my pic.

#32 Pleading Pitty

Pitty dog would really like a taste. Photo by Tanya Ghosh.

#33 Baby Elephant

Baby elephant added to Mehreen Khosla photo of a woven boat.

#34 Xoloitzcuintle Puppy

Xoloitzcuintle/Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican hairless puppy. My photo.

#35 Hanging Hippos

Hippos just hanging out at sunset. Rahul Khosla photo.

#36 My Dog

My dog, Emilie, added to a photo of a cushion featuring a painting of her.

#37 Flying Aussie Shepherd

Australian shepherd dog practicing hurdles, acrylic painting added to photo my me.

#38 Mouse Manners

Mouse joins our Japanese pancake breakfast. Photo by Aman Khosla.

#39 Pup-Ing Iron?

Dog working out. My photo.

Patrick Penrose
