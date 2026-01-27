I Make Cute And Useful Baby Gifts

Hello! My name is Caroline. I’m a plush maker from Belgium and I design and make cute plush monsters & their friends.
Everything is handmade and designed by me in my little studio at the seaside. I’m passionate about soft fabric, colors and designing new creatures.
All my creations take many hours to make, and as they are all handmade by me, they are all unique pieces.
Things I love in life? My dog-son Max, cactus & plants, the beach-life, all things yellow, sewing (toys & clothes) and Italian food cause Pizzas Are Life.
More info: monstersbyc.com
#1 Baby Set Of Blue Bunnies
Are you sometimes invited to a baby shower and don’t know what to offer? This set makes a very original and nice gift for a newborn.
#2 Peach Bunny Baby Rattle
This bunny-rattle has a little bell concealed in his head, that makes a soft and pleasant noise. He is soft to the touch and can thus be used as a plush toy or toy.
#3 Pacifier Holder For Boys
#4 Soft Pacifier Holders
I designed these pacifier holders a while ago but I can’t get enough of making them.
#5 Soft Baby Rattle In Beige
#6 Taupe Bunny Rattle
He looks so peaceful.
#7 Baby Gift Set
This is a new fabric color: peach. I’m happy with how it turned out.
#8 This Bunny Plush Toy Is Called Nooz
Nooz is my favorite plush rabbit. Isn’t he too cute?
#9 Matchy Matchy
Isn’t this super cute for little girls?
#10 Bunny And Wood Pacifier Holder
Do you know the struggle of losing your baby’s pacifier? With this cutie pie, you’ll never know the struggle again!
#11 Baby Comforter Plush Bunny
I made this one specially for baby hands. Only the head is stuffed, so baby can cuddle and grab him easily by his body.
