I Turn Popular Cocktail & Food Recipes Into Minimalistic Poster Designs

My name is Jeppe (the creative half of the design duo DAU-DAW) and I came up with this idea because I wanted something to spice up the walls in my kitchen. It hit me that if I turned my favorite recipes into little pieces of art, not only would it look good on in the kitchen – it would also serve a practical purpose.
More info: Facebook | daudaw.com
How To Make Waffles
How To Make A Burger With Fries
How To Brew Beer
9 Different Steak Marinades (And How To Cook A Steak)
4 Popular Pizza Recipes
How To Make Steamed Mussels In White Wine With Fries On The On The Side
I Made This One For A Friend Of Mine. It Illustrates What Usually Happens When We Drink Wine Together
How To Make Danish Tartlets
How To Drink Scotch
Oyster & Wine!
How To Make An Old Fashioned
How To Make Danish Rye Bread
How To Make Stuffed Avocados With Shrimp And Garlic
How To Make The 5 Most Popular Daiquiri Cocktails
