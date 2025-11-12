I Turn Popular Cocktail & Food Recipes Into Minimalistic Poster Designs

My name is Jeppe (the creative half of the design duo DAU-DAW) and I came up with this idea because I wanted something to spice up the walls in my kitchen. It hit me that if I turned my favorite recipes into little pieces of art, not only would it look good on in the kitchen – it would also serve a practical purpose. 

More info: Facebook | daudaw.com

How To Make Waffles

How To Make A Burger With Fries

How To Brew Beer

9 Different Steak Marinades (And How To Cook A Steak)

4 Popular Pizza Recipes

How To Make Steamed Mussels In White Wine With Fries On The On The Side

I Made This One For A Friend Of Mine. It Illustrates What Usually Happens When We Drink Wine Together

How To Make Danish Tartlets

How To Drink Scotch

Oyster & Wine!

How To Make An Old Fashioned

How To Make Danish Rye Bread

How To Make Stuffed Avocados With Shrimp And Garlic

How To Make The 5 Most Popular Daiquiri Cocktails

