I Make Comics About Life As Plants

by

Hello planty peoples of the world!! 

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jamie and I LOVE PLANTS!! I love plants so much that I live with hundreds of tropical houseplants.

Plants can be comical and confusing, awe-inspiring and amazing. After all these years spent living with houseplants as roommates, I now must share my lifelong passion through art.

I can’t think of a better way to honor their wonderful contribution to my life than to share them as I know them. So join me on this adventure of learning about chlorophyll-contained critters. 

You can find me on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

With all that said, I look forward to sharing plants with you!! Happy growing! 

More info: tiktok.com | Instagram | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Emotional Support Plants

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#2 Survived “The Vacation”

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#3 Growing Old Together

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#4 The Rearrange

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#5 Sky Snacks

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#6 Investments In Your Future

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#7 Spike The Cat And The Snake Plant

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#8 New Neighbor

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

#9 I Love To Dance!

I Make Comics About Life As Plants

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dad Asks If He’s A Jerk For Teaching Daughter A Lesson Of Respect To His New Wife And Kid By Refusing To Pay For Her College
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
65 Fascinating Photos That Prove The 1980s Were Wild, Weird, And Wonderful
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
My Personal Journey Through Tokyo: 26 Unforgettable Moments I Captured While Exploring Japan’s Capital
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Think You Know The World?”: Most People Fail This Visual Geography Quiz
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
30 Art History Memes That Are Hilariously Relatable, As Shared On This Instagram Page
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
My 29 Illustrations Of Cats As Instrumental Musicians
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.