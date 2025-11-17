I Make Comics About Life As Plants

Hello planty peoples of the world!!
Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jamie and I LOVE PLANTS!! I love plants so much that I live with hundreds of tropical houseplants.
Plants can be comical and confusing, awe-inspiring and amazing. After all these years spent living with houseplants as roommates, I now must share my lifelong passion through art.
I can’t think of a better way to honor their wonderful contribution to my life than to share them as I know them. So join me on this adventure of learning about chlorophyll-contained critters.
With all that said, I look forward to sharing plants with you!! Happy growing!
#1 Emotional Support Plants
#2 Survived “The Vacation”
#3 Growing Old Together
#4 The Rearrange
#5 Sky Snacks
#6 Investments In Your Future
#7 Spike The Cat And The Snake Plant
#8 New Neighbor
#9 I Love To Dance!
