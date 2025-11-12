I Made This Pattern For A Lightning Mcqueen Costume

My 5-year-old is obsessed with Disney’s Cars characters. He decided he wanted a Lightning McQueen Halloween costume for this year. There was only one problem – I couldn’t find any kids’ costumes in-stock anywhere to buy. I also had to be careful to meet restrictions set by his school, such as it couldn’t interfere with sitting and regular daily activities.
So I did what I always did in these situations and sat down with paper and pencil and designed some sewing patterns. I still have to get another orange fabric marker as I ran out before finishing the 95. I actually made graphics pages to print out on iron-on transfer fabric. After I finished this DIY project “prototype” to include in the pattern file for sale in my pattern shop so someone can reproduce this DIY costume in a single afternoon.
I am currently working on original Halloween costumes – Mater for my younger son and then Cruz for myself. Those patterns will be available in my Craftsy shop too.
More info: craftsy.com
Look at that happy face. I think he’s pleased with the results
That’s last year’s Spiderman mask with the webbing pattern turned in because Mama couldn’t be bothered making a mask right now
The back view with incomplete orange coloring on the 95 until I manage a trip to the craft store
