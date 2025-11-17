I Made Photo Manipulations Of Bored Panda

by

Enjoy!

#1 🥑🍞🥑🍞🥑🍞🥑

#2 Start Your Day With A Dose Of Vitamin C! Brought To You By Meryl Streep As Donald Trump At The Public Theater Gala Last Night Here In #nyc! 🍊

#3 #tbt Mood/Need This. Rn. ☕️☕️☕️☕️

#4 Happy Easter !

#5 It’s Only Wednesday?

#6 Cameo Because Another Oscar Star Is Born And I Can’t Wait To See This Gorgeous Film Tomorrow & Celebrate

#7 The One That Started It All – Happy

#8 #nationalkaleday Where My Vegans/Veggies At?!

#9 Not Meryl But A Favorite Villain! Less Than A Week Away From Halloween!

#10 Rainbow Bagel 🌈 🥯❤️

Patrick Penrose
