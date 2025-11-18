I Made Hybrid Animal Drawings (8 Pics)

How about mixing a parrot with a lizard? Or the prey and the hunter like deer and lion? Or a cow with a chicken? I experimented with hybrid animals, inspired by a Bengali poem by Sukumar Ray. You can discover the making of the illustrations on YouTube!
#1 Liondeer
The lions lack of horns distressed him greatly, so He teamed up with a deer – now watch his antlers grow!
#2 Parrotlizard
The lizard with the parrot’s head thought Taking to the chilli
After years of eating worms is absolutely silly.
#3 Storktoise
A stork to a turtle said, “Let’s put my head upon your torso;
We who are so pretty now, as Stortle would be more
So!”
#4 Porcuduck
A duck once met a porcupine; they formed a corporation
Which called itself a Porcuduck (a beastly configuration)!
#5 Whalephant
It’s obvious the Whalelephant is not a happy notion:
The head goes for the jungle, while the tail turns to the ocean.
#6 Giraffe Hopper
The giraffe with the grasshopper’s limbs reflected:
Why should I
Go for walks in grassy fields, now that I can fly?
#7 Centipedegoat
A prancing goat – one wonders why – was driven by a need
To bequeath his upper portion to a crawling centipede.
#8 Cockow
The nice contented cow will doubtless get a frightful shock
On finding that his lower limbs belong to a fighting cock.
