I Made Hybrid Animal Drawings (8 Pics)

by

How about mixing a parrot with a lizard? Or the prey and the hunter like deer and lion? Or a cow with a chicken? I experimented with hybrid animals, inspired by a Bengali poem by Sukumar Ray. You can discover the making of the illustrations on YouTube!

More info: youtube.com | fiverr.com | Instagram

#1 Liondeer

The lions lack of horns distressed him greatly, so He teamed up with a deer – now watch his antlers grow!

#2 Parrotlizard

The lizard with the parrot’s head thought Taking to the chilli
After years of eating worms is absolutely silly.

#3 Storktoise

A stork to a turtle said, “Let’s put my head upon your torso;
We who are so pretty now, as Stortle would be more
So!”

#4 Porcuduck

A duck once met a porcupine; they formed a corporation
Which called itself a Porcuduck (a beastly configuration)!

#5 Whalephant

It’s obvious the Whalelephant is not a happy notion:
The head goes for the jungle, while the tail turns to the ocean.

#6 Giraffe Hopper

The giraffe with the grasshopper’s limbs reflected:
Why should I
Go for walks in grassy fields, now that I can fly?

#7 Centipedegoat

A prancing goat – one wonders why – was driven by a need
To bequeath his upper portion to a crawling centipede.

#8 Cockow

The nice contented cow will doubtless get a frightful shock
On finding that his lower limbs belong to a fighting cock.

