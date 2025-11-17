I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

by

After the Pokemon Week Challenge in which every day a new Pokemon jewelry piece was created – this week was Honkai Starrail’s turn. For those who don’t know Starrail, it is from the same company as Genshin Impact, Mihoyo. It is a super cute Anime turn-based fighting game.

I made a different piece each day, inspired by different characters and their unique characteristics. I was so excited to finally make Starrail-inspired jewelry because it’s a relatively new game (around 2 months old) and there isn’t a lot of good quality fanart merch.

The pieces are renders, however, will be making them real and they are available. You can see a timelapse of how they were created on my Youtube or Instagram.

More info: Etsy | youtube.com | Instagram

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, PomPom Adjustable Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Seele Butterflies Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Trailblazer Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Natasha Frontal Hoop Dangling Vile Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Natasha Frontal Hoop Dangling Vile Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, Svarog Ring

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Honkai Starrail, March 7th Flower Earrings

I Made Honkai Starrail-Inspired Jewelry For A Week And These Are The Results

Image credits: OrionGeekJewelry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Fans Are Surprised By Brad Pitt’s Age After Pics Of Him At Wimbledon Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Wittiest Thing You’ve Ever Said? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Fandom Are You A Part Of (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Martin Kove Doesn’t See John Creese as a Villain: Here’s Why
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2021
House of the Dragon Season 2: Everything You Need To Know
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2023
Hey Pandas, Post A Photo Of Your Christmas Tree (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.