I Made Book Cover And Movie Poster Parodies With Photoshop During Quarantine And Now It’s My New Favorite Hobby

by

I started by reimagining popular children’s book covers to reflect the Coronavirus crisis, and that project then morphed into movie poster parodies.

I am a SAHM with a background in illustration and graphic design, and creating these punny images is something I really enjoy doing while my kids nap or after bedtime. Everybody could use a good laugh during these stressful times. Enjoy!

#1 The Matrix Meets Beatrix Potter

#2 Jaws Meets Star Wars. You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Sandcrawler…

#3 Mission Impossumible

#4 Ford V Ferrari Meets The Konmari Method Of Organization

#5 La La Land Meets Jurassic Park

#6 Bend It Like Beckham Gets Even More British…

#7 The First Of My Coronavirus Children’s Book Parodies: Charmin’s Only On The Web

#8 Donald And The People’s Corona

#9 Covid With A Chance To Meet Via Skype Calls

#10 T.p. Restocking

#11 The Sixth Sense Meets Frozen 2. “Icy Dead People. They Don’t Even Snow They’re Dead.”

#12 Coronavirus George Shelters In Place

#13 If You Give A Mouse A Cootie

#14 Put Me In The Zoom

#15 Can’t Afford To Be In The Red

#16 Fancy Nancy Becomes Fauci NIAID

#17 Ramona Quimby, Age 8 Becomes Corona Quarantine, Day 8

#18 The Lather & Rinse

#19 Where Is Maisy’s Pandemic?

#20 The Covid Nineteen Rabbit

