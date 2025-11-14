I Made Book Cover And Movie Poster Parodies With Photoshop During Quarantine And Now It’s My New Favorite Hobby

I started by reimagining popular children’s book covers to reflect the Coronavirus crisis, and that project then morphed into movie poster parodies.
I am a SAHM with a background in illustration and graphic design, and creating these punny images is something I really enjoy doing while my kids nap or after bedtime. Everybody could use a good laugh during these stressful times. Enjoy!
#1 The Matrix Meets Beatrix Potter
#2 Jaws Meets Star Wars. You’re Gonna Need A Bigger Sandcrawler…
#3 Mission Impossumible
#4 Ford V Ferrari Meets The Konmari Method Of Organization
#5 La La Land Meets Jurassic Park
#6 Bend It Like Beckham Gets Even More British…
#7 The First Of My Coronavirus Children’s Book Parodies: Charmin’s Only On The Web
#8 Donald And The People’s Corona
#9 Covid With A Chance To Meet Via Skype Calls
#10 T.p. Restocking
#11 The Sixth Sense Meets Frozen 2. “Icy Dead People. They Don’t Even Snow They’re Dead.”
#12 Coronavirus George Shelters In Place
#13 If You Give A Mouse A Cootie
#14 Put Me In The Zoom
#15 Can’t Afford To Be In The Red
#16 Fancy Nancy Becomes Fauci NIAID
#17 Ramona Quimby, Age 8 Becomes Corona Quarantine, Day 8
#18 The Lather & Rinse
#19 Where Is Maisy’s Pandemic?
#20 The Covid Nineteen Rabbit
