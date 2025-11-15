I Made Art That Is A Tribute To Amateur Painters And The Way They Portray Birds

Being a Belgian artist, I’ve always had a taste for some surrealism. When I was browsing a local thrift shop, I noticed that lots of the amateur art, the genre Bob Ross, had simplified birds in them, shaped like a V. I decided to make a tribute by including them more prominent in a series of paintings. Also, in this series, I did the same with a fish and a house.
It has surprised me how some painters do have the technical skill to paint nature but can’t seem to be able to do animals. Therefore, they use this shortcut, which has become a world-renown template to portray birds.
#1 Lapwing
#2 Couple Pidgeons
#3 Cockatiel
#4 Swallow
#5 Seagull
#6 Cod
#7 House With Sheep
