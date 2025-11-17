I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

by

Printing the photographs of Japanese photographer Hidenobu Suzuki onto traditional Kyoto fans creates a unique and beautiful fusion of traditional Japanese crafts and contemporary art.

Suzuki’s photographs often depict everyday life in Japan, showcasing the beauty of simple moments and the unique character of Japanese culture.

By printing Suzuki’s photographs onto traditional Kyoto fans, these two distinct art forms are brought together in a way that is both visually stunning and culturally significant. The intricate folding design of the fan, combined with the rich colors and textures of Suzuki’s photographs, creates a striking contrast that captures the essence of both traditional and contemporary Japanese art.

More info: hidenobu.jp

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

I Made Art Inspired By Japan, Using Traditional Crafts

Patrick Penrose
