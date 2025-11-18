I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life’s Story

by

As a teen, severe hearing loss was a challenge I never saw coming. But today, I’ve turned that challenge into power.

This life-size paper mache sculpture is my way of expressing how I’ve embraced my hearing difference. The wings emerging from her ear lift her mid-air, a symbol of surrendering and soaring beyond limits.

And yes, all those years of saving junk mail finally paid off in more ways than one – 100 hours and countless pieces of paper later, she came to life!

Art is my way of showing that what makes us different can also make us fly.

More info: priscilasoares.com

Building the limbs

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Hollowing out the body

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Adding the wing structure

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Painting the body of Machella

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Finishing the hair touch-ups

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Finished piece with artist Priscila Soares

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Hanging the piece at the center of the gallery at the Mare Island Art Studios in Vallejo, CA

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Machella sitting at the main gallery during Priscila Soares Solo Art Show: MYLuckyEars

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

Machella sitting at the main gallery during Priscila Soares Solo Art Show: MYLuckyEars

I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life&#8217;s Story

The making of Machella by Priscila Soares

My life’s art based on living with a hearing difference

