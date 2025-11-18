I Made A Life Size Paper Mache Sculpture Of My Life’s Story

As a teen, severe hearing loss was a challenge I never saw coming. But today, I’ve turned that challenge into power.
This life-size paper mache sculpture is my way of expressing how I’ve embraced my hearing difference. The wings emerging from her ear lift her mid-air, a symbol of surrendering and soaring beyond limits.
And yes, all those years of saving junk mail finally paid off in more ways than one – 100 hours and countless pieces of paper later, she came to life!
Art is my way of showing that what makes us different can also make us fly.
Building the limbs
Hollowing out the body
Adding the wing structure
Painting the body of Machella
Finishing the hair touch-ups
Finished piece with artist Priscila Soares
Hanging the piece at the center of the gallery at the Mare Island Art Studios in Vallejo, CA
Machella sitting at the main gallery during Priscila Soares Solo Art Show: MYLuckyEars
The making of Machella by Priscila Soares
My life’s art based on living with a hearing difference
