I Lit Underwear Models On Fire And Then Took Their Pictures

Isolated in a darkened bathroom filled with the nauseating aroma of butane, I first provoked the models by telling them that they were completely alone. Then, I sprinkled in pessimistic oddities like this: “No one loves you now. No one ever will.”
Holding the camera stationary against my chest, I then used a long-exposure photo technique and a BBQ lighter to “draw” on them, slinking the flame along the contours of their skin.
The balancing act involved holding my camera still while simultaneously finessing the exposure, the angle of the flame and the distance of the flame to the model and to my camera. My goal was to capture a glimpse of their bodies without losing the rich mysteries of darkness.
Thanks to the incredibly open-minded models who let me suffocate, burn and thoroughly depress them.
I call this photo series Alone.
