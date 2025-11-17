I Imagined What The Office Characters Would Look Like If They Were Part Of A Disney Or Pixar Animated Series (28 Pics)

I am Evel Carneiro Nogueira, a Brazilian graphic designer and a passionate enthusiast of “The Office.”
Renowned as one of the most beloved and captivating comedy series of all time, “The Office” chronicles the daily escapades of the employees at Dunder Mifflin, a paper company. Within its walls, an assortment of comical, idiosyncratic, and occasionally exasperating individuals navigate their routines.
Who can forget Jim’s clever pranks, Dwight’s eccentricities, the endearing saga of Pam and Jim’s romance, Michael’s unforgettable blunders, and Kevin’s side-splitting jests? And, of course, “The Office” memes have become a staple in pop culture, capturing everything from Jim’s clever pranks to Michael’s unforgettable blunders.
Eager to channel my creative prowess, I embarked on a journey to visualize how the iconic characters of “The Office” might appear in an animated realm.
Take a peek at the result below!
Your appreciation for my work is greatly cherished. If you want to see more of my work, follow me on my social networks! evelryu.art
More info: linktr.ee | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
#1 Michael Scott
#2 Dwight Schrute
#3 Phyllis Vance
#4 Jim Halpert
#5 Pam Beesly
#6 Darryl Philbin
#7 Kevin Malone
#8 Kelly Kapoor
#9 Toby Flenderson
#10 Jan Levinson
#11 Oscar Martinez
#12 David Wallace
#13 Gabe Lewis
#14 Creed Bratton
#15 Angela Martin
#16 Meredith Palmer
#17 Erin Hannon
#18 Karen Filippelli
#19 Clark
#20 Todd Packer
#21 Jo Benett
#22 Ryan Howard
#23 Stanley Hudson
#24 Charles Miner
#25 Nellie Bertram
#26 Pete Miller
#27 Andy Bernard
#28 Robert California
