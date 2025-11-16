I Illustrated Three Famous Australian Bush Ballads

by

I am Bogdan Gărgăriță, one of the two founders and illustrators of the Romanian Publishing House, Editura Intaglio. I have illustrated and published many books, some are classic or original children’s books, others collection art books for adults.

Two of our more ambitious projects were possible to complete thanks to the successful crowdfunding campaigns we had on Kickstarter.

Now we are live with a new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, a book project containing three famous Australian bush ballads, called “Horses, Riders, Mountains, and Plains”. This unique book speaks about the great love for an adopted homeland and the undeniable bond between the horse and its rider.

I am Bogdan Gărgăriță, one of the two founders and illustrators of the Romanian Publishing House, Editura Intaglio. I have illustrated and published many books, some are classic or original children’s books, others collection art books for adults

The book, “Horses, Riders, Mountains, and Plains”, contains a selection of three poems written around 130 years ago by the acclaimed Australian poet, Banjo Paterson, and translated into German for the first time by Arthur Cropley. This is where I jump in: the bilingual English/German book is accompanied by my works of art, resulting in a unique mixture of cultures.

After the wonderful collaboration on the Latvian epic poem “Bearslayer”, which was possible thanks to the successful crowdfunding campaign carried out last year, the Australian author, Arthur Cropley, and I started working on this new project, restoring the 19th-century atmosphere of rural Australia and the central role of the drover’s horses in their lives.

I made the illustrations for the book “Horses, Riders, Mountains, and Plains” in acrylic, on paper. For creating them, I had to make thorough research regarding Australian landscapes, history, and fashion to create accurate depictions of the Australian spirit. I kept consulting Arthur Cropley, the Australian author, and initiator of this one-of-a-kind project.

The book, "Horses, Riders, Mountains and Plains", contains a selection of three poems written around 130 years ago by the acclaimed Australian poet, Banjo Paterson, and translated into German for the first time by Arthur Cropley

This is where I jump in: the bilingual English/German book is accompanied by my works of art, resulting in a unique mixture of cultures

I made the illustrations for the book "Horses, Riders, Mountains and Plains" in acrylic, on paper. For creating them, I had to make a thorough research regarding Australian landscapes, history, and fashion to create accurate depictions of the Australian spirit. I kept consulting Arthur Cropley, the Australian author, and initiator of this one of a kind project

Every support and share will contribute to bringing this project to life

Our project’s video presentation

