I Illustrated 9 Tear-Jerking Analogies For Dementia, To Support Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

I thought I understood dementia.
One of my grandmas got Alzheimer’s disease in about 2006, and she sadly passed away last year.
I never took the time to properly understand dementia and how it feels to live with the disease.
Last month, I was asked to illustrate these analogies for a project by AllClear Insurance and Dementia Friends. The project really opened my eyes to the reality of dementia and I am incredibly proud to have been a part of it.
So, I wanted to share the analogies for anyone who has been affected by dementia – whether you have it yourself, or care for a loved one who does.
More info: allcleartravel.co.uk
The Cereal Analogy
The Soup Analogy
The Chalk Slate Analogy
The Radio Analogy
The TV Remote Analogy
The Shower Analogy
The Washing Machine Analogy
The Computer Analogy
The Mirror Analogy
